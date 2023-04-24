Last updated on .From the section American Football

Aaron Rodgers - the NFL's four-time Most Valuable Player - will join the New York Jets after they agreed a trade deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The quarterback said in March that he intended to end his 18-year spell with the Packers and join the Jets.

Rodgers, 39, had spent his entire NFL career with Green Bay, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2011.

"I know this, he will always be a Packer," said the team's general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"I have so much respect for Aaron and the person he is. He has done so much for this organisation."

More to follow.