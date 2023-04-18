Last updated on .From the section American Football

Damar Hamlin was drafted from the University of Pittsburgh by the Bills in 2021

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to return to play, four months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL match.

Hamlin, 25, collapsed during a match on 2 January after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

After approval from doctors, he has returned to Bills' off-season training and could play again later this year.

"We're super excited for Damar," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Hamlin collapsed during a match at Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, and received more than 30 minutes of medical attention on the field before being moved to an intensive care unit.

He was discharged from hospital nine days later.

In February, Hamlin said he hoped to return to football "eventually" and was still processing the trauma of the incident.

"I'm still working through things," he added. "I'm still trying to process all the emotions and the trauma that comes from...dealing with a situation like that."

There was widespread support from the sporting world after Hamlin's collapse.

But Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on Tuesday: "He's cleared to resume full activities like anyone coming back from injury.

"He's fully cleared, he's here and he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return."