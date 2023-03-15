Last updated on .From the section American Football

NFL: Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan on his American Football career

Irish punter David Shanahan is set for a homecoming match as his Georgia Tech side will play Florida State in an American Football match next year.

The teams will face off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 24 August 2024.

The match will be competitive and be the first game of the Atlantic Coast Conference season.

Shanahan, the first Irishman to receive a full scholarship to play College football, will be a senior with Georgia Tech by the time the game is played.

It will be the ninth time American College sides will play in Dublin. Georgia Tech defeated Boston College in 2016 but the ACC match will be Florida's first match on international soil.

Navy Midshipmen will face Notre Dame at the Aviva Stadium this August.