Last updated on .From the section American Football

Osborn was in Austin for training during the NFL off-season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn has described how he "saved a man's life" after pulling a driver from a burning car.

The 25-year-old said he was travelling in an Uber when another vehicle crashed into a bridge in Austin, Texas.

Osborn, his driver and two bystanders helped free the man from his car before Osborn carried him to safety.

"The police officers told us we saved a man's life," Osborn said on the Adam Schefter NFL podcast external-link .

"He wouldn't have been able to get out of that vehicle."

Osborn was in Texas training during the NFL off-season. He said the man had not suffered major injuries and he planned to visit him in hospital.

"Last night myself and three absolute heroes helped save a man's life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash," Osborn tweeted on Tuesday.

"A situation I'd never imagine being a part of in a million years."

Osborn tweeted images of the vehicle after the incident

Speaking on the Schefter podcast, he added: "I looked to my right and there was a car under the bridge and his car is in flames.

"I was thinking this was a big risk and the car could blow up at any second.

"But my Uber driver went right up to the car, opened the door and we saw he was alive but couldn't move. The car was in flames the whole time and were trying to get him out of the car.

"We pulled him out of the car and that is when I picked him up. He was bleeding all over my shirt and I carried him 10 or 15 yards."

Osborn, who was a fifth-round pick for the Vikings in 2020, is studying for a masters in criminal justice, with the hope of working for the FBI or the US secret service after his playing career.

"It was like that type of situation," he said.

"I am just grateful I was in the position to help him, along with the three other heroes. It was the most crazy experience of my life."