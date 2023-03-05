David Ojabo (right) had a breakthrough year in the NFL last season

David Ojabo is targeting the Super Bowl after his breakthrough NFL year with Baltimore Ravens.

The Nigeria-born Scot, 22, had to recover from an Achilles injury before debuting in December.

Ravens last won the Super Bowl in 2013, with Kansas City Chiefs the most recent recipients of the trophy last month.

"Just get bigger, get stronger, get faster and get better, there is always room for improvement," Ojabo told BBC Scotland of his plans.

"I'm about to go back and just work on myself, work on my craft and just be better than I was last year, that is my goal. That is obviously going to help my team more and that is the angle, get a Super Bowl.

"Every year we work towards that same goal, if you are on the team and you are not working towards the Super Bowl, you don't really know what you are doing on the team.

"Every day we think we are one step close to the Super Bowl. I think, I know at some point I am going to get it."

Ojabo came to Scotland aged eight and settled in Aberdeen before moving to the United States at 15.

He went to high school in New Jersey, aiming to make it in basketball or football, eventually playing the latter at University of Michigan.

The linebacker entered the NFL draft in 2022, and was picked in the second round by the Ravens despite a setback with an Achilles injury.

"I was looking at that and see where I am at now, I would almost be in shock like, 'how did I end up here' but also just know it is God's plan," Ojabo added.

"Knowing now, where I am at now, I can't tell you where I will be in eight years but I know it will be something special."