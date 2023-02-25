Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jones has recorded 444 tackles and four interceptions in 109 games with the Cowboys and Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones says he can no longer run or jump and that playing in the NFL has come at a "regrettable cost".

The 30-year-old, who missed the 2022 season after ankle and Achilles surgeries, indicated on social media on Saturday he might never play again.

He cautioned other players that no amount of success is worth "avoidable chronic pain and disabilities".

"It was an honour and privilege to play in the NFL," Jones said on Twitter. external-link

"But it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee."

Retweeting a video from his 12-foot, 3-inch broad jump at the 2015 Combine, after which he was selected at 27th in that year's draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Jones wrote: "Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game.

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

"In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities."

Jones, who made the 2018 Pro Bowl while playing for the Cowboys, signed a five-year deal worth $82.5m (£69m) with the Dolphins in 2020.