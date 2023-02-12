Close menu

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport in Phoenix, Arizona

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments110

Skyy Moore scores a touchdown in Super Bowl 57
Skyy Moore's touchdown gave the Chiefs a 35-27 lead in the fourth quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs trailed for much of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.

But despite limping after aggravating an ankle injury, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran coach Andy Reid orchestrated a route back in front of more than 67,000.

Mahomes, who was named the season's Most Valuable Player for a second time last week, made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to put Kansas City in front for the first time.

The Eagles levelled after a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, followed by a two-point conversion by the third-year quarterback.

But a heroic 26-yard run by Mahomes, who suffered an ankle sprain earlier in the play-offs, made the ground for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field goal from 27 yards.

Mahomes' performance saw the 27-year-old become the first player since 1999 to win the season MVP, the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

He has led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game in all five seasons as a starter and many argued that, for the Reid-Mahomes era to be considered a dynasty, they had to win another Super Bowl.

"I am not going to say a dynasty yet, we are not done," warned Mahomes.

"I told you nothing was going to keep me off the field. I want to thank my team-mates - we challenged each other and it took everybody."

Tight end Travis Kelce has been a key weapon for Mahomes and scored an early touchdown but said: "I've got Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, I have a great team, we had an unbelievable run.

"We were uncharacteristic in the beginning [of the game] but everyone had that look in their eye that they would leave it all out there on the field and that is what we did."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

110 comments

  • Comment posted by Jason Bath, today at 03:34

    Not sure on that holding call - ITV seemed to miss out on/gloss over any controversy. However, equally not too sure why the Chiefs had the second fumble recovery rules out, so officials were lucky they inadvertently made up for it.

    Very good game. Right result, just about, maybe give MVP to Hurts anyways!

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 03:42

      U17526287 replied:
      Nope. Give it to Pacheco for big runs!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 03:31

    What an offensive shootout, just like many had predicted. The passing game was on fire for both teams.
    That Mahomes run late on has to be the play of the entire game and what won him the MVP.
    Cangrats Chiefs on a fine victory. Eagles sorry not your day, still a season to remember.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:33

      Y0U replied:
      Mahomes had no deep passes. Turning point was Hurts' hilarious unforced fumble. Game was won by Andy Reid, a football coaching genius.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 03:31

    Wow, what a fantastic Superbowl, one of the best in long, long time.
    A tale of two halves. Eagles in full control in the first, Chiefs then come alive and take control in the second. What a Mahomes run on a supposedly injured leg.
    Well done Chiefs, better luck next season Eagles.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 03:29

    Chiefs pull through to take it, what a second half performance.
    What a game, what a Superbowl. Third highest scoring Superbowl in NFL history and the first time ever both teams have scored at least 34 points each. Eagles 35 points in the losing effort were more points scored than those of 41 Superbowl winners and matched 3 Superbowl winners.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:47

      Y0U replied:
      Yeah we know. We watched it too.

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 03:55

    What a game. Two teams at the top of their game. Two unbelievable QBs. Best Super bowl I’ve seen

  • Comment posted by the voice, today at 03:35

    Thoroughly enjoyed watching that.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:30

    Feel so good for Andy Reid, if he does decide to make this his last game, then what a way to go out.
    Hope he comes back, if he doesn't then he can enjoy a well deserved retirement.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:35

      Y0U replied:
      I rarely agree with your inane comments, but Andy Reid is a genius. Chiefs wouldn't get close to winning anything without him.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:28

    Congratulation Chiefs on a fine win
    The Chiefs just exploded in the second half, must have been some halftime talk by Andy Reid. The Eagles simply didn’t know what hit them.
    Excellent game, played by two excellent teams. From an amazing endzone catch, to unbelievable sideline catches, to the longest punt return in Superbowl history, to a controversial flag at the end, this game had it all

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:31

      Y0U replied:
      Nothing controversial about it. A true cowboys fan would be glad the Eagles didn't win.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 03:33

    Hail to the Chiefs! A well fought victory. The Eagles must be gutted to lose after having such a brilliant first half.

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 03:27

    What a fantastic advert for the NFL
    One of the most enjoyable Super Bowls I’ve watched in 30 years.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 03:30

      neilkd21 replied:
      Which advert, there was about 100 in among the 12 minutes of play.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 03:50

    Mahomes wasn't even the best Chiefs player. MVP 😂

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:55

      Y0U replied:
      Public vote, its always going to be the winning QB these days.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 03:48

    Hurts was MVP. No question. NFL embarrassing itself with that decision.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:56

      Y0U replied:
      Again, it's a public vote. The nfl doesnt decide MVP.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 03:47

    Punting on 4th and 2 🤡 Eagles blew it right then.

    • Reply posted by CorbinDallas, today at 04:01

      CorbinDallas replied:
      You can't risk giving them a short field at that stage in the game. That's like risking getting caught on the ball at the back late in a game of footie. Just hoof it upfield and regroup.

  • Comment posted by tftd2001, today at 03:34

    that was not holding.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:37

      Y0U replied:
      And it wasn't a catch on 3rd and 14.

  • Comment posted by davemo, today at 03:29

    Absolute horror show holding call was the difference. So disappointed that a great game came down to a bs call from the official.

    And another thing, the nfl giving the trophy to the team owner is a terrible tradition.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:36

      Y0U replied:
      Holding call was good. Eagles only got to the SB by beating the giants and 49ers 5th choice QB, who wasn't even a QB. They did well to get so close but in reality it was a mismatch.

  • Comment posted by millwall joe, today at 03:27

    Just shows how great this game is. Bet the kicker was glad it didn't come down to the donk missed field goal in the first half. Great game and glad the chiefs won it. With the 99% Machines.

  • Comment posted by wullymc89, today at 03:26

    I only watch the SB when it comes to American Football but that was good. The American pundits calling it a 'world' championship is silly though.

  • Comment posted by RSE, today at 04:05

    The referee interfered in what would have been an exiting finish...The holding call was the equivalent of giving a penalty for a minor shirt tug on a corner kick...Horrendous call.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 03:29

    What a game. And Mahomes on that bad ankle. Warrior!!!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 03:54

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      He is a Chief - leader of warriors.

  • Comment posted by stephenmcc17, today at 03:26

    Excellent game. Had everything

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured