Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller
The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
More to follow.
A tale of two halves. Eagles in full control in the first, Chiefs then come alive and take control in the second. What a Mahomes run on a supposedly injured leg.
Well done Chiefs, better luck next season Eagles.
That Mahomes run late on has to be the play of the entire game and what won him the MVP.
Cangrats Chiefs on a fine victory. Eagles sorry not your day, still a season to remember.
Hope he comes back, if he doesn't then he can enjoy a well deserved retirement.
If you catch it and you’re tackled it’s just that. If you catch it and fumble it it’s an incomplete pass??
Hate to see it finish on a marginal call.
And another thing, the nfl giving the trophy to the team owner is a terrible tradition.
What a game, what a Superbowl. Third highest scoring Superbowl in NFL history and the first time ever both teams have scored at least 34 points each. Eagles 35 points in the losing effort were more points scored than those of 41 Superbowl winners and matched 3 Superbowl winners.
The Chiefs just exploded in the second half, must have been some halftime talk by Andy Reid. The Eagles simply didn’t know what hit them.
Excellent game, played by two excellent teams. From an amazing endzone catch, to unbelievable sideline catches, to the longest punt return in Superbowl history, to a controversial flag at the end, this game had it all
One of the most enjoyable Super Bowls I’ve watched in 30 years.