Close menu

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport in Phoenix, Arizona

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments25

Skyy Moore scores a touchdown in Super Bowl 57
Skyy Moore's touchdown gave the Chiefs a 35-27 lead in the fourth quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 03:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 03:32

    Watching my paint dry

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 03:31

    Wow, what a fantastic Superbowl, one of the best in long, long time.
    A tale of two halves. Eagles in full control in the first, Chiefs then come alive and take control in the second. What a Mahomes run on a supposedly injured leg.
    Well done Chiefs, better luck next season Eagles.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 03:31

    What an offensive shootout, just like many had predicted. The passing game was on fire for both teams.
    That Mahomes run late on has to be the play of the entire game and what won him the MVP.
    Cangrats Chiefs on a fine victory. Eagles sorry not your day, still a season to remember.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:33

      Y0U replied:
      Mahomes had no deep passes. Turning point was Hurts' hilarious unforced fumble. Game was won by Andy Reid, a football coaching genius.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 03:31

    The reporting around NFL is hyperbolic to cover up for its many flaws. Tedious doesn't even begin to describe it.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:30

    Feel so good for Andy Reid, if he does decide to make this his last game, then what a way to go out.
    Hope he comes back, if he doesn't then he can enjoy a well deserved retirement.

  • Comment posted by ChrisABZ, today at 03:29

    Need to alter the rules. Getting like VAR in football. If it takes that long to explain why it’s not a catch or a fumble then there’s something wrong.
    If you catch it and you’re tackled it’s just that. If you catch it and fumble it it’s an incomplete pass??
    Hate to see it finish on a marginal call.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 03:29

    Fantastic game but huge anticlimax at the end due to a very dodgy call.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 03:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by davemo, today at 03:29

    Absolute horror show holding call was the difference. So disappointed that a great game came down to a bs call from the official.

    And another thing, the nfl giving the trophy to the team owner is a terrible tradition.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 03:29

    Chiefs pull through to take it, what a second half performance.
    What a game, what a Superbowl. Third highest scoring Superbowl in NFL history and the first time ever both teams have scored at least 34 points each. Eagles 35 points in the losing effort were more points scored than those of 41 Superbowl winners and matched 3 Superbowl winners.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 03:28

    Woo chiefs world champs, yes get in. World champions in a league only American teams play in. Typical American logic lol.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:28

    Congratulation Chiefs on a fine win
    The Chiefs just exploded in the second half, must have been some halftime talk by Andy Reid. The Eagles simply didn’t know what hit them.
    Excellent game, played by two excellent teams. From an amazing endzone catch, to unbelievable sideline catches, to the longest punt return in Superbowl history, to a controversial flag at the end, this game had it all

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:31

      Y0U replied:
      Nothing controversial about it. A true cowboys fan would be glad the Eagles didn't win.

  • Comment posted by millwall joe, today at 03:27

    Just shows how great this game is. Bet the kicker was glad it didn't come down to the donk missed field goal in the first half. Great game and glad the chiefs won it. With the 99% Machines.

  • Comment posted by Simon Copp, today at 03:27

    Once again football proves it's superiority to soccer.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 03:27

    As soon as I saw Siriani blubbering before the game there was only one team I wanted to win. Thankfully they did.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 03:27

    Now I have criticized this sport but decided to give it a go. And you know what, I was right. It's a silly game. I mean how many hours to get through a 60 minute game, ball in play about 12 minutes. How many blatant silly penalties given away, yawn. One big positive is we won't have to hear about this for 6 months. BBC can spend money covering sports that matter here.

    • Reply posted by Apartment Song, today at 03:30

      Apartment Song replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 03:27

    What a fantastic advert for the NFL
    One of the most enjoyable Super Bowls I’ve watched in 30 years.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 03:30

      neilkd21 replied:
      Which advert, there was about 100 in among the 12 minutes of play.

  • Comment posted by stephenmcc17, today at 03:26

    Excellent game. Had everything

  • Comment posted by wullymc89, today at 03:26

    I only watch the SB when it comes to American Football but that was good. The American pundits calling it a 'world' championship is silly though.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured