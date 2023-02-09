Last updated on .From the section American Football

Super Bowl 57 Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale Date: Sunday, 12 February Start: 23:30 GMT

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a unanimous winner of the NFL's Most Valuable Player award for the 2022 season.

The 27 year old, who was also the 2018 MVP, led the NFL with 41 touchdown passes in the regular season and a career-high 5,250 passing yards.

Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first-place votes after helping the Chiefs to a 14-3 record in the regular season.

Damar Hamlin also spoke on stage during the NFL's end-of-season awards night.

Mahomes was not present at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix as the Chiefs are playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona's state capital this Sunday.

In a video message he thanked his family, the Chiefs organisation and his team-mates before stressing he is focused on trying to win the NFL's championship game for a second time.

"Every day we are giving everything we have together to go for the ultimate goal - the Super Bowl," said Mahomes. "Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

Damar Hamlin made his second appearance during Super Bowl week as he continues to recover from a cardiac arrest

After making a surprise appearance in Phoenix on Wednesday to accept a community award from the NFL Players Association, Hamlin appeared on stage with all the medical staff who helped save his life.

The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, was resuscitated on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on 2 January.

"My vision was about playing in the NFL, and being the best player I could be, but God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world," said Hamlin.

"My entire life I felt like God was using me to give others hope. And now with a new set of circumstances, I can only say he is doing what he's always done.

"I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones. But it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

Mahomes is the ninth quarterback to win two season MVP awards but no player has won the season MVP and Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999.

Since then, nine MVP winners have gone on to lose in the NFL's title game.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL with a huge 1,809 receiving yards, while San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was Defensive Player of the Year after a league-best 18.5 sacks.

Brian Daboll was named Coach of the Year as, in just his first season in charge, he helped the New York Giants reach the play-offs for the first time in six years and then secure their first play-off win since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2011 season.

Other award winners

Defensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner

Offensive Rookie of the Year: New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Comeback Player of the Year: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott