Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - how to follow on BBC, half-time show, who will win - the complete guide

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport in Phoenix, Arizona

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments172

Sibling rivalry & fired coaches reunited - the spicy story of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl 57
Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale Date: Sunday, 12 February Start: 23:30 GMT (16:30 MST)
BBC coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app

Whatever happens in Super Bowl 57, history will be made in Arizona's state capital of Phoenix on Sunday.

It was thought the Buffalo Bills would be here after the pre-season Super Bowl favourites were carried into the play-offs by an emotional wave of support.

But while their safety Damar Hamlin continued to recover from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field last month, the Bills were stopped by the Cincinnati Bengals.

That got last year's runners-up excited about the prospect of returning to the NFL's championship game. Alas, the Bengals were edged out in a thriller by the Kansas City Chiefs.

That ensured a rarity in that the Super Bowl will feature the season's best two teams and best two players as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be the first Super Bowl to feature two black players as the starting quarterbacks. It will also be the first to feature brothers on opposing teams. But which ones will be lifting the Lombardi Trophy is a tough one to call.

If that's not enough, superstar Rihanna will make her first live performance in five years as she performs this year's half-time show.

You'll be able to follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

There will also be post-match video highlights.

Super Bowl or the Kelce Bowl?

Donna Kelce with her sons Jason and Travis
Donna Kelce joined her sons Jason and Travis on stage during Opening Night and even posed questions to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during his news conference this week

From the moment the Chiefs booked their spot alongside the Eagles, Jason and Travis Kelce knew what was coming - a media circus.

They have tried to play down the significance of two brothers facing each other in the Super Bowl. After all, 53 players will suit up for each team on Sunday, and the brothers will never be on the field at the same time.

That's because they both play on offence. Eagles centre Jason snaps the ball to his quarterback then blocks the other team's defence. Tight ends like Travis block too but the Chiefs star is also one of the NFL's most prolific receivers.

But try as they might, questions about the 'Kelce Bowl' keep coming during Super Bowl week. Now the brothers have embraced it. Their mother has even become a celebrity too.

Expect to see plenty of Donna Kelce in her half-and-half jersey on Sunday, as well as Jason's wife Kylie. She is heavily pregnant with their third child so will be accompanied by her nurse at the big game.

'A special moment that hopefully lives on forever'

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts will become the eighth black quarterback to start a Super Bowl and aims to be the fourth to win it - after Doug Williams (1988), Russell Wilson (2014) and Mahomes (2020).

But this Sunday's showpiece in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale will be the first where both the starting QBs are black.

Historically, black players have been steered away from 'thinking' positions such as quarterback towards 'athletic' positions such as receiver because of doubts over their leadership qualities, but this landmark helps to further bust that myth.

"I think it's historic," Hurts said on Opening Night, which kicks off Super Bowl week. "It sets the foundation for what's to come."

Mahomes added: "To be playing with a guy like Jalen, who I know is doing it the right way, it's going to be a special moment that hopefully lives on forever."

Coaches face their former teams

Mahomes, 27, is expected to be named this season's Most Valuable Player on Thursday ahead of Hurts, 24, after both led their teams to a 14-3 record.

There were then no major shocks in the play-offs so this year's Super Bowl will be the first to feature the top seed in each Conference since 2018 - when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots for their only previous Super Bowl win.

There is now a statue of the moment Doug Pederson and Nick Foles called the 'Philly Special' play which gave the Eagles victory, but both have already moved on.

A core group of veterans remain from Super Bowl 52, including Jason Kelce, but otherwise the Eagles have successfully rebuilt their roster. They handed Nick Sirianni his first head coach job in 2021 while Hurts is in his second season as a starter.

A 30-second advert costs $7m during the Super Bowl
Adverts during the Super Bowl are prime real estate for big brands

Kansas City also have recent Super Bowl pedigree - this is their third in four years - but their success has been driven by the same coach-QB partnership of Andy Reid and Mahomes.

In all five seasons as a starter, Mahomes has reached at least the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs did have to rebuild their offensive line after failing to protect Mahomes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers denied Kansas City a third Super Bowl win in 2021.

Reid, 64, will face his former team after leading the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl in 14 years, before taking charge of the Chiefs in 2013.

Sirianni spent four years coaching with Kansas City before Reid brought in his own staff but the 41-year-old did acknowledge this week that Reid took the time to talk about his career, praise him on his development and wish him well for the future.

It's certainly gone well with the Eagles, and Sirianni's side are slight favourites in the tightest betting since the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 - the last Super Bowl to be held at the State Farm Stadium.

Rihanna makes long-awaited return

A Savage X Fenty clothing and beauty collection by Rihanna at the Super Bowl Experience
Since her last live performance Rihanna has focused on other ventures, such as beauty and fashion labels

This is the fourth Super Bowl to be staged in Arizona - all in Phoenix - and the third at the State Farm Stadium, previously called the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Nicknamed 'the Big Toaster' for its appearance, it has a retractable roof which is expected to be open on Sunday - as it was in 2008 and 2015 - with this set to be Arizona's warmest Super Bowl as the temperature is forecast to hit the mid-20s this weekend.

Phoenix is also hosting a PGA golf event this weekend and a record 180,000 passengers are expected to pass through Sky Harbor airport on Monday - 60,000 more than an average day.

100m people, nearly 1 in 3 Americans, are expected to watch the Super Bowl on TV
Nearly 1 in 3 Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl on TV

Fan events and tailgate parties will be staged across 'the Valley', as the Phoenix area is known, including two hosted by four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

There's also a free-to-enter fan park which will hold the first-ever official watch party and stage a set by local band Jimmy Eat World.

Rapper Cardi B is doing two shows this weekend while country singer Chris Stapleton will perform Sunday's national anthem but the Super Bowl headliner is most definitely Rihanna.

The Barbadian singer, 34, will perform live for the first time since 2018 in what should be a memorable half-time show.

This year's Super Bowl stats

Mahomes could become the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls
  • Completed in 2006, the State Farm Stadium cost $455m and has a capacity of 73,000
  • The US TV audience is expected to be about 100m (one in three US adults)
  • The TV broadcast is set to feature 70 commercials, costing $7m for a 30-second slot
  • The cheapest resale ticket costs about $4,400
  • The American Gaming Association expects a record 50.4m to bet a total of $16bn
  • Patrick Mahomes could be the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls
  • Mahomes could also be the seventh player to win the NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Super Bowl in the same season
  • No player has won the NFL MVP and Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999. Since then, nine MVP winners have gone on to lose in the NFL's title game.
The National Chicken Council predicts a record 1.45bn chicken wings will be eaten during the Super BowlAcross the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

172 comments

  • Comment posted by milanfan, at 10:45 9 Feb

    Can’t wait for Super Bowl 57. Two exciting teams playing great and I think the Eagles will narrowly beat the Chiefs. Despite any result I hope we all see an entertaining competitive game.

    • Reply posted by lukey2981, at 14:56 9 Feb

      lukey2981 replied:
      I think it will all come down to the Chiefs defence. If they can stop that Eagles juggernaut in parts, they’ll win. Can’t see it happening though.

  • Comment posted by Rt Hon Cabbage, at 11:32 9 Feb

    The least interesting thing about this event is the half-time show. Can't wait for the game, a superstar team (Eagles) against a team with superstars (Chiefs)! Go the Chiefs!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, at 21:56 9 Feb

      Sport Report replied:
      I love the half-time show. It's all part of the fun.

  • Comment posted by fallingintheTunbridgeWells, at 18:22 9 Feb

    I don´t understand people wasting their time slagging off sports they don´t like. Why bother ? Is it a negative attitude to life in general or just a symptom of boredom ?

    • Reply posted by Curly109, at 17:02 10 Feb

      Curly109 replied:
      I put it down to they have empty lives and misery is the only thing they get satisfaction from.
      This years Superbowl could be something special.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, at 15:37 9 Feb

    Defense win Championships. If that's the case then the Eagles should win. Personally I think it could go to the wire. Hoping for a superb game.

    • Reply posted by Roy, at 16:20 9 Feb

      Roy replied:
      Defence is spelt with a C.

  • Comment posted by JoeMontana17, at 15:35 9 Feb

    Many years ago , someone said to me , shouldn’t this sport be called American handball, because the ball so rarely touches the foot. I have a completely different opinion than the poster below. The NFL is anything but boring. It is a very interesting sport; and this year has been the most interesting season for a long time.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, at 13:07 10 Feb

      RememberScarborough replied:
      My dad, who's in his 80s and doesn't really like sport, never fails to be amazed by a QB who can launch a ball 50-60 yards and land it in the lap of someone running at a speed just short of Usain Bolt. Now, we also have defensive linemen who weigh nearly as much as The Fridge but who are top, top athletes. No wonder they've had to take action over concussion issues. Looking forward to Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Sensible_Person, at 12:28 9 Feb

    By the end of the championship game the Chiefs were down to two backup receivers and Mahomes was on one leg - they're a work in progress plagued by injury and dragged to the superbowl only by Mahomes' force of will and wild talent.

    So the all-conquering Eagles have to be heavy favourites. They have no weaknesses. But with Travis Kelce in the form of his life, and Mahomes on a serious mission...

    • Reply posted by NM, at 15:10 9 Feb

      NM replied:
      With Travis Kelce, you've always got a chance.

  • Comment posted by Give The Dawg A Moan, at 11:42 9 Feb

    Chiefs can only win if they can stop the pass rush. Personally I can see him being chased all over Arizona, Eagles controlling the clock and winning by 10. Reddick or Cox for MVP - it'll be that sort of game.

    • Reply posted by derby1884, at 11:48 9 Feb

      derby1884 replied:
      I agree. If Mahomes' ankle isn't fully recovered then that puts even more pressure on the Chiefs' offensive line to protect him. Eagles 16-9 for me.

  • Comment posted by IrishSetter, at 10:13 10 Feb

    "How to follow on the BBC ..."

    Listen to it on the radio, or follow someone's text messages.

    We're really spoilt.

  • Comment posted by Hugh, at 16:27 9 Feb

    Should be a really good game and with the two top seeds hard to pick a winner. Might be lower scoring than some thinking but if the Mahomes-Kelce magic clicks then I think the Chiefs will prevail.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, at 13:54 9 Feb

    Going to predict a high scoring affair! Could go either way. A lot of you heaters on both sides of the ball with plenty to prove.

    I’m going to go Chiefs 38-33 Eagles. But it could go the other way with a similar score line!

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, at 13:56 9 Feb

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      *a lot of youngsters on each side that should say!! Heaters 🤣

  • Comment posted by DKK, at 18:23 10 Feb

    Eagles have the superior defence. Mahomes a better passer and improviser but Jalen Hurts a strong arm and an incredible runner. I think trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins will hurt them in this game. Kelce is the top tight end in the league but their wide receivers are just so-so and their running game has been spotty since the sacking of Kareem Hunt in 2018 amid off the field police issues.

  • Comment posted by davidnorthey, at 16:59 10 Feb

    this will be a close game. May only be a 1 score difference at FT! Fly Eagles Fly! its a Philly thing

  • Comment posted by Man of Kent, at 23:02 9 Feb

    Hoping for a great game (and therefore a very late night…) but going for Chiefs having watched their first play off with a bunch of Chiefs die hards and every American I have spine to unanimously says that Mahomes is a genuinely really nice guy…

  • Comment posted by wolf359, at 21:18 10 Feb

    It's the Kansas City Cheifs that should win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes will be too strong for the Philadelphia Eagles. It be the two best Quarter Backs in the NFL. Mahomes though has more experience of the Super Bowl than Jalan Hurts having been in 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls.

  • Comment posted by kunal, at 01:08 10 Feb

    If mahomes is 100% with kelce in goat form, it will be the greatest task the eagles defence will have to deal with probably ever. Eagles are probably more well rounded but it's hard to best against mahomes and kelce

  • Comment posted by DG, at 23:12 9 Feb

    Tough one to call. Mahomes is a man of ridiculous talent, but Hurts has the better protection in front of him. Might just prove to be a classic?

  • Comment posted by Man of Kent, at 23:10 9 Feb

    Thank goodness for being retired now! It used to be a day off work after the SB and a lunchtime game of golf with my mates who had stayed up to watch it!

  • Comment posted by Stevety7, at 22:12 9 Feb

    Seattle Seahawks. Go #12

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, at 13:14 10 Feb

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Nice thought but think our Hawks are along way from getting to the Superbowl.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, at 21:22 9 Feb

    Looking forward to Monday's HYS
    Enjoy the game everyone.

    • Reply posted by Roy, at 22:49 9 Feb

      Roy replied:
      Love the sarcasm

  • Comment posted by zal59, at 20:04 9 Feb

    There's a variety of sports out there, pick what you like. I am a football fan first, but have followed the NFL since the early 80's, therefore looking forward to the Superbowl. A lot of English posters probably get excited over the borefest that is cricket, but that is their prerogative, I guess.

