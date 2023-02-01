Close menu

Tom Brady retires 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments96

Tom Brady
Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl MVP

Legendary quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady, 45, first announced his retirement on this day last year but reversed his decision six weeks later, claiming he had "unfinished business".

He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady's final season ended in the Bucs' 31-14 play-off defeat last month.

"I'm retiring - for good," he said in a videoexternal-link posted on social media. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first.

"It won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"Thank you to every single one of you for supporting me - my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors. I could go on forever - there's too many.

"Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

After being selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 draft, Brady led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles.

He left for the Bucs in 2020 and helped them win the title in his first season, being named the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for a fifth time.

After returning to the game last March, Brady - a three-time NFL season MVP - posted the first losing record of his career in a difficult year on and off the field.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 13:44

    "Who is he" shout the borish little-Englanders who think they're clever but just prove how ignorant they are

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 13:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by D Hugh Middy-Fyre, today at 13:42

    I know who Tom Brady - he’s a foreign player of what is a minority sport in the UK.

    So why is this “Breaking News”?

    Is the BBC going to announce the retirement of a well-known French show jumper or Italian marathon runner too?

  • Comment posted by PCS, today at 13:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by andllan, today at 13:42

    First ballot hall of fame not a bad record for an after thought in the draft. Hope he enjoys your nasty comments on his bed of $’s.

  • Comment posted by davidnorthey, today at 13:40

    how many days this time - 39 days?

  • Comment posted by Jand, today at 13:40

    Shouldn’t this be on the International sports like rugby but not rugby section of the BBC website? Let’s face it American Football is rugby with padding and to make it interesting it lasts for 400 pointless hours and has cheerleaders. Just show the cheerleaders far more interesting

    • Reply posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 13:42

      Flyinghurdler2 replied:
      Spoken like a truly borish little-Englander

  • Comment posted by Hjs140, today at 13:40

    The brady bunch will never recover from this

  • Comment posted by El Brummie, today at 13:39

    For me, the Tampa SB wins puts him as one of the all time greats.

    When he was as New England, did wonder if it was more the team around him.

    • Reply posted by Makavelian, today at 13:44

      Makavelian replied:
      Erm, you saw how STACKED that Tampa team was, right? He had far more offensive weapons in the Tampa SB year than he had for almost his entire Patriots career. The O-line was also strong as hell, & Tampa's D was league-leading against a number of metrics.

  • Comment posted by NoSnout, today at 13:39

    Oh no it has ruined my british day

    • Reply posted by GrimDiesel, today at 13:41

      GrimDiesel replied:
      And we were told that Brexit meant Brexit.

  • Comment posted by jerry48, today at 13:39

    Who? This really is breaking news! Totally underwhelmed.

  • Comment posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 13:38

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by AllYouNeedIsVole, today at 13:42

      AllYouNeedIsVole replied:
      Who is he ?????????????????

  • Comment posted by Pas delle yeux Rhone que nous, today at 13:38

    BBC..this story is BREAKING news?! - C'mon, C'mon..... get your priorities right.... Dear oh dear....

    • Reply posted by Miffsky, today at 13:40

      Miffsky replied:
      It certainly is breaking. It might not be of interest to you, but nevertheless, it is still breaking.

  • Comment posted by Fruity_Metcalfe, today at 13:38

    I wonder If American news outlets report on cricketers retiring. Where's the interest?

    • Reply posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 13:42

      Flyinghurdler2 replied:
      Multiple sold out games at Wembley and other stadiums in the UK over the past number of year show that people are interested in the NFL. Feel free to get back to bargain hunt or facebook or whatever it was you were doing.

  • Comment posted by SammyB, today at 13:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 13:37

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 13:40

      TonyH replied:
      Really Bob? 1) How would you know, and 2) he has more than one!

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 13:36

    What an embarrassment to his legacy to retire and come back a forty something and then tainting his legacy.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 13:39

      Lol Lollington replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 13:36

    We’re just double checking this comment.

