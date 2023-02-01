Close menu

Tom Brady retires 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments41

Breaking news

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady, 45, first announced his retirement on this day last year but reversed his decision six weeks later, claiming he had "unfinished business".

He won seven Super Bowls in his career - six with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady's final season ended in the Bucs' 31-14 play-off defeat last month.

"I'm retiring - for good," he said in a video posted on social media. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first.

"It won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"Thank you to every single one of you for supporting me - my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors. I could go on forever - there's too many.

"Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

More to follow.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 13:32

    This news isn't particularly deflating

  • Comment posted by lm1950, today at 13:32

    The greatest player of any sport, of all time. To do what he did with such consistency, into such an insanely old age for any elite sport, and to do so in an incredibly competitive league where all 32 teams are good enough to cause upsets at any point, it's just amazing

  • Comment posted by Ballste, today at 13:32

    The Sinatra of the Superbowl...

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by GenHux, today at 13:32

    Retire for the time being.

  • Comment posted by PeterA, today at 13:32

    "Who cares?" say people who've taken the time to log in, read the story, type a comment and post it to illustrate that they don't care, while those who genuinely don't care, genuinely don't care.

  • Comment posted by jkrebop, today at 13:32

    Go Pack Go

  • Comment posted by hapstheunsilentmajority, today at 13:31

    Until the next comeback.

  • Comment posted by Shadders_X, today at 13:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lord Panik, today at 13:30

    Whoop-de-doo

  • Comment posted by adraxis, today at 13:30

    The true definition of a living sporting legend.

  • Comment posted by Jermaine Pedant, today at 13:29

    'Legend' is a term too often used in sport, but it's legitimate here.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 13:29

    Bye, again. See you next season.

  • Comment posted by fiatluxia, today at 13:29

    Sure thing Tom, see you in a month when you unretire again

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 13:28

    Should have retired the first time. Sometimes its hard for these greats to retire. He's got nothing left to prove. Full on legend!

  • Comment posted by Greg Holms, today at 13:28

    Promise?

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 13:28

    Until next season.

  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 13:28

    Deja vu….

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport