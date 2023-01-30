Close menu

Super Bowl 57: Empire State Building trolls New York Giants and Jets

By Kaitlyn HorrocksBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate beating the San Francisco 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles last won the Super Bowl in 2017

"Embarrassed," "angry" and "upset King Kong didn't finish the job" - just some of the emotions New Yorker's felt when they saw their prized Empire State building emblazoned in green and white.

The fierce reaction came in response to the Big Apple's iconic skyscraper marking the Philadelphia Eagles' 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title on Sunday night.

For a city that has two NFL teams, the Giants and New York Jets, the locals were left livid as the colours of their east coast rivals lit up the skyline.

It wasn't long before they trolled the Empire State Building's official Twitter account to make their feelings known.

View more on twitter
Tweet from Inside Hoops
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Tweet saying "King Kong should have destroyed you"

New York City's sanitation department stood up to the job and told the building what everyone else was thinking.

View more on twitter
Empire state Building responding to a troll tweet with a video of someone sarcastically crying

Later the account's admin wrote "That hurt us more than it hurt you" and decided to then celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' win - who the Eagles will play in the Super Bowl final - by changing the colours to red and white.

View more on twitter

There seems to be no rest for passionate New Yorkers as their anger grows.

View more on twitter
A tweet saying "Nahhhhhhhh we don’t care about no team other than Jets Giants and dare I say even Buffalo!!!!!!!! RESPECT our city!!!!!!"A tweet to the Empire State BuildingWatch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured