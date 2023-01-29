Close menu

Super Bowl 57: Philadelphia Eagles beat San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to book spot in Arizona

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Last updated on 2023-01-29

Miles Sanders scores a touchdown
Miles Sanders scored two rushing touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl 57
Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale Date: Sunday, 12 February Start: 23:30 GMT
BBC coverage: Listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Philadelphia Eagles denied Brock Purdy a fairytale Super Bowl appearance after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the Conference Championships.

This season's 'Mr Irrelevant' hoped to become the first rookie quarterback to reach the NFL's title game after winning his first seven NFL starts.

But the Eagles proved too strong after Purdy was injured in the first quarter.

The 49ers also lost their fourth-string quarterback to injury as the top seeds in the NFC Conference eased home.

That means the Eagles will play in the NFL's showcase event for the fourth time and the first time in five years.

Philly beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 to claim their first NFL championship at the end of the 2018 season.

Nick Sirianni's team shared the best record in the NFL's regular season of 14-3, along with the Kansas City Chiefs who host the Cincinnati Bengals later on Sunday to decide who will face the Eagles in Arizona on 12 February.

Purdy dream becomes a nightmare

Two rushing touchdowns by Miles Sanders helped Philly to a half-time lead of 21-7 before Jalen Hurts scored another, setting the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in one season - 15.

While the Eagles' third-year quarterback has been an MVP contender for most of the season, Purdy broke a host of records as he helped San Francisco finish the season with a 13-4 record.

The 23-year-old was this season's 'Mr Irrelevant', the nickname given to the last man selected in the draft, yet was thrust into the limelight in December after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

So far he had taken the NFL in his stride, helping the 49ers extend their winning run to 12 coming into the NFC Championship game, but Philadelphia's pass rush posed too many problems for Purdy and San Francisco.

The Eagles had already scored on the game's opening drive, Sanders punching it in from six yards, before Purdy injured his right elbow as he was sacked for a fumble by Haason Reddick, joint-second for sacks this season with 16.

Now led by 36-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson, the 49ers managed to draw level midway through the second quarter after Christian McCaffrey crashed through the Eagles' defence to run it in from 23 yards.

But any hope of San Francisco reaching the Super Bowl despite playing their fourth-choice quarterback was dashed on the next three possessions.

Sanders capped a 14-play drive by running in from 13 yards before linebacker Reddick got the ball straight back with a fumble recovery.

That gave the Eagles 71 seconds to stretch their lead before the half and Boston Scott made the 49ers pay by getting in from 10 yards.

San Francisco had other injury concerns before Johnson was also forced to the sideline after being tackled mid-throw on their first possession of the second half.

Purdy was able to return, with his arm heavily strapped, but was unable to throw properly so the 49ers had to rely on their run game.

And they let frustration show by giving away a host of penalties, allowing Hurts to cap a 91-yard drive at the end of the third quarter before Philly added a field goal.

When and where is Super Bowl 57?

This season's Super Bowl takes place in Arizona on Sunday, 12 February (23:30 GMT), with the big game making a swift return to the Phoenix suburb of Glendale as the State Farm Stadium has already hosted NFL's championship game twice - in 2008 and 2015.

Completed in 2006, 'the Big Toaster' was built at a cost of $455m and has a capacity of 73,000, with a retractable roof and a roll-in grass field.

This year's half-time show marks the long-awaited return of Rihanna as the Barbadian singer is set to make her first live performance in more than five years.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:08

    On other Live text articles it on this site it displays the amount of people watching, why not for NFL??

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 00:03

    Shegles had the weakest schedule, and they've got to the Superbowl having beat the giants and the 49ers 4th string quarterback. Just have to hope the AFC champs wipe that gross smirk off Sirianni's face.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:16

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Not a Eagles fan and also will be supporting the AFC team in the Superbowl, but still have to say what a childish post.

  • Comment posted by drgaryg, at 23:49 29 Jan

    A complete non event after Purdy got injured. And terrible officiating.

    The Eagles won't believe their luck - getting to the Superbowl by beating the Giants and a team with a one handed QB.

    Hope the AFC game is better. I dare say it'll produce the Superbowl winners, too.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 00:12

      Liofa73 replied:
      Someone is a bit salty! FLY EAGLES FLY!

  • Comment posted by Mike, at 23:42 29 Jan

    A great streak ended by the insane cavaliers. The DP on the FP offensive line fried the QB on the sidewalk. Add to that the HT showtime megastar J Pippledypop and you got yourself pure unadulterated entertainment, folks

    • Reply posted by Al, at 23:56 29 Jan

      Al replied:
      Wow! An idiotic, unintelligent, unoriginal post about the NFL by the ignorant! I have never seen one of those before! Though this one is well beyond the poster's bed time...

  • Comment posted by Big Kahunaburger, at 23:41 29 Jan

    Aye and it looks like the Rugby will be wearing crash helmets soon too!

    Looks like the Americans weren't so daft after all!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:45 29 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Just give rugby players bicycle hamlets to wear during games. 😁

  • Comment posted by foreverengland, at 23:41 29 Jan

    We lost it on that first drive when the inept Shanahan kept the red flag in his pocket despite Smith’s reaction clearly indicating a dropped pass… please move on from him.

    As for the rest of the game, it was a combo of a bad luck story, an undisciplined defence, and more woeful play calling (run, run, run Kyle… really?)

    Best of luck Philly in the SB - do the NFC proud.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 00:00

      Y0U replied:
      Had to run with a crocked QB, he clearly couldn't throw the ball and his replacement got a concussion.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:40 29 Jan

    Although glad that the Niners are out, not happy that they had their hands tied by having no fit quarterbacks, would have liked to have watched a more competitive and exciting game, and have the Eagles truly earn their win tonight.

    Sorry Eagles fans but I will be supporting the AFC team in the Superbowl.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 00:17

      Liofa73 replied:
      Eagles have been dominant most of the season. They deserve to be where they are. And when your quarterback is injured it's up to the other star players to step it up, that didn't happen.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, at 23:39 29 Jan

    Eagles won the 2017 season. Very BBC not to get things right

    The Eagles won in the trenches and the 9ers had no plan to block Reddick. Best the NFC has

  • Comment posted by U17526287, at 23:38 29 Jan

    Everything which could have gone wrong for the 49ers, went wrong for the 49ers. Losing Purdy and Bosa early, only to see Purdy back once they were down 21-7 and Purdy couldn't even throw the ball, was a big loss. Josh Johnson is an L, so having him play guarantees a loss. Also the penalties. Just why? First prediction wrong and it was a pile of suck.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 23:50 29 Jan

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Josh Johnson would not be good enough to play in the USFL or XFL, let alone the NFL.

  • Comment posted by Big Kahunaburger, at 23:38 29 Jan

    As a non sports fan, even I have to admit American Football takes the absurdity of motorcycle racing to new levels....

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 00:18

      Liofa73 replied:
      Yet here you are, clicking on the article and spending your spare time to make a comment about a sport you dislike. What a boring world it would be if we all liked the same sports.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 23:34 29 Jan

    The BBC headline says “Eagles dominate 49ers” well, of course a team that has no fit Quarterbacks available to play are going to be dominated, their offense will become one dimensional for a start. No need for the Eagles defense to worry about the 49ers passing game anymore.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 00:19

      Liofa73 replied:
      Well, they did dominate them, that's a fact, based on the data that they won by a large margin.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 23:33 29 Jan

    All streaks have to come to an end someday and for the 49ers today was that day. Losing all your remaining QBs to injury left the 49ers with no chance at all.

    Has there ever been a NFC (or AFC) championship game where both teams finished with less than 300 offensive yards?

  • Comment posted by Fixing The Kitchen Sink, at 23:29 29 Jan

    It’s a pity that Brock Purdy was injured, might have been a less one sided game, but fair play to The Eagles.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, at 23:39 29 Jan

      U17526287 replied:
      Not to mention losing Nick Bosa right after him.

