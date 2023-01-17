Last updated on .From the section American Football

Russell Gage was driven from the pitch on a cart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say Russell Gage will have further tests after "suffering a neck injury and concussion" against the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver was taken off on a cart late in Monday's game as his side suffered a 31-14 defeat.

"Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation," said a Bucs statement. external-link

The team confirmed Gage "had movement in all extremities".

While Gage was going for pass, the right arm of Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson hit the side of Gage's helmet.

Gage then attempted to regain his feet several times but was unable to do so.

Earlier in January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game. He has now been released from hospital.

In September 2022, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion four days after being injured in their previous game.