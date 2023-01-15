Close menu

NFL play-offs: Buffalo Bills hold on to beat Miami Dolphins 34-31 in thriller

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Gabe Davis scores a touchdown
Gabe Davis' 23-yard touchdown late in the third quarter ultimately proved to be the decisive score
NFL play-offs on the BBC: Wildcard round
Dates: Saturday, 14 - Monday, 16 February
Live text coverage: On BBC Sport website and app on Saturday (21:00-04:00 GMT), Sunday (17:30-04:00) and Tuesday (00:45-04:30)
Radio coverage: New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app on Sunday (21:00-01:30).

The Buffalo Bills held on for a thrilling 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins to book their spot in week two of the NFL play-offs.

The pre-season Super Bowl favourites and AFC second seeds, Buffalo charged into a 17-0 lead.

Miami lost five of their last six games of the regular season yet managed to snatch a 24-20 lead after half-time.

The Bills hit back with two quickfire touchdowns but another Miami score left the hosts hanging on in a nervy finish.

"We were pretty sloppy, we tried to give it away there," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "But it's the play-offs and we found a way. That's all that matters."

With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater out injured, out-of-form Miami had to start their third-choice quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson, and the Bills soon looked set for a blowout win.

Allen found Dawson Knox for a nine-yard touchdown before James Cook rushed into the end zone and Tyler Bass kicked a field goal early in the second quarter.

A couple of Allen interceptions helped the Dolphins work their way back into the game, with three straight field goals before Thompson's touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki allowed Miami to level things up.

A field goal edged the Bills back in front right before the half but, on their first possession of the third quarter, Miami forced an Allen fumble and defensive end Zach Sieler recovered it to give the Dolphins a surprise lead.

But Miami chucked it away as they opted to throw on three-and-19 and Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam intercepted to give Allen the chance to pick out Cole Beasley for a six-yard score.

On Buffalo's next drive, Gabe Davis kept his feet inbounds to make a 23-yard touchdown catch and make it 34-24 to the Bills.

Yet Miami still were not done as Jeff Wilson got in from a yard in the final quarter, meaning a field goal would take it into overtime.

However, they could not get themselves within range on their final possession.

The first round of the NFL play-offs, known as the wildcard weekend, continues with two more games on Sunday and another on Monday.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Chip, today at 23:37

    Inexperience cost the Dolphins in the end. They will be a better team next season. The Bills can and will play better next time out I'm sure. Can they finally beat the Bengals tho?

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:59

    Bills get the win, but they sure made life very difficult for themselves after the first quarter. A much closer game than anyone anticipated.
    Credit to the Dolphins for continuing to plug away and get themselves back into the game when it was starting to look like the Bills would run away with it.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:40

    Buffalo always do it the long hard way!

  • Comment posted by BuffaloPhil, today at 22:40

    Bills cut out the errors and they'll beat anyone. You can just about get away with giving the Dolphins 18 points from turnovers, but do that against the Bengals or Chiefs and it'll be the end of the road.

    • Reply posted by Anna Mossity, today at 22:48

      Anna Mossity replied:
      Offense put the defense in some very bad spots. Good to see Kaiir Elam play well. He came up big on some important plays.

  • Comment posted by Rondowriter, today at 22:33

    Ony a thriller because the Bills played so poorly.

    • Reply posted by Rondowriter, today at 23:28

      Rondowriter replied:
      Well I don't know what game the downvoters were watching. The offense was awful at times.

  • Comment posted by Liberal Cotters, today at 22:33

  • Comment posted by George123, today at 22:30

    McDaniel’s as useless as Waddle & Thompson. Going into 2min warning at the end of a playoff game with 0 timeouts is beyond stupid. This was only a close game due to the limitations of Allen, who is still prone to moments of brain fade at crucial moments. If he plays like that against a decent, competent team then the Bills will lose.

  • Comment posted by Richard Trebilcock, today at 22:28

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 22:28

    I think the Bills stand a better chance doing it the hard way. The idea they were pre-season favourites was a little off the money considering they have never actually won a Superbowl. Having said that, four final appearances without a win, no team is due one more than the Bills, surely?

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 23:00

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Perhaps the Vikings, also four final appearances without a win.

  • Comment posted by Anna Mossity, today at 22:27

    Bills will have to up their game next week. That was very sloppy indeed. Happy with the win as always but some concerning issues on offense.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 22:21

    A close game won by the Bills. I think the rest of these play-off games will be closer than most people anticipated. Although some teams have form, most teams are evenly matched. The NFL season is hotting up nicely.

  • Comment posted by Smiley, today at 22:19

