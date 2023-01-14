Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brock Purdy finished with 332 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown

Super Bowl 57 Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale Date: Sunday, 12 February Start: 23:30 GMT BBC coverage: Listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Brock Purdy continued his remarkable NFL start by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win in the opening game of this season's play-offs.

The rookie, 23, was this season's 'Mr Irrelevant', the last man selected in the NFL draft, but injuries saw him become the 49ers' starting quarterback.

After winning on Purdy's first five starts, the 49ers trailed 17-16 at half-time against the Seattle Seahawks.

But he passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one as the 49ers eased home.

More to follow.