Damar Hamlin was drafted from the University of Pittsburgh by the Bills in 2021

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital, nine days after his cardiac arrest during an NFL game.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed during a match on 2 January after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

He was rushed to intensive care but, after being moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, has now been allowed to return home.

"We are confident Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," doctors said.

Hamlin required more than 30 minutes of medical attention on the field after the tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Players from both teams gathered around Hamlin as emergency medical staff gave CPR and oxygen. Several were seen visibly distressed, with many kneeling to pray and some in tears, and the game was called off.

Hamlin spent two days on a ventilator but doctors said he was walking around the hospital unit by Friday.

The incident sparked scenes of widespread support from players and supporters at NFL matches since.