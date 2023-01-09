Last updated on .From the section American Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has left hospital a week after collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old, who had to be resuscitated after suffering cardiac arrest, was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

He has returned to his home in Buffalo, New York, doctors said.

"He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," said Dr William Knight.

