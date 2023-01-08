Aaron Rodgers had a good look around as he left Lambeau Field for what could be the final time

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the NFL play-offs after losing 20-16 at home to the Detroit Lions in a dramatic ending to the regular season.

The Seattle Seahawks got in at Green Bay's expense while the Philadelphia Eagles secured top spot in the NFC and the Dallas Cowboys limped into the play-offs.

The Buffalo Bills had an emotional victory against the New England Patriots to help the Miami Dolphins pinch the final AFC play-off spot.

Seahawks pip Packers as Rodgers misses out

The Seattle Seahawks won in overtime to clinch an unlikely play-off spot

After an impressive recovery from 4-8 with four straight victories, the Packers were in control of their destiny, needing a win at home against the Detroit Lions - who found out just before kick-off that they'd been eliminated from play-off contention.

The Seattle Seahawks had earned a dramatic overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, meaning only Green Bay could deny them in the 271st and very last game of the regular season.

And fittingly for this season, nothing went quite as expected. The Lions kept it close despite having nothing to play for, the Packers had a player ejected and Rodgers threw a late interception in what could well be his final act in the NFL.

Rookie Kerby Joseph became the first player to intercept Rodgers three times in one season. And whether the 39-year-old, named the NFL's Most Valuable Player four times, will be back next season is still unknown. Rodgers is under contract with Green Bay for next season, but has repeatedly cast doubt on whether he will return.

It's now the Seahawks who travel to the San Francisco 49ers next week in the play-offs, after rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led the Niners to a 10th straight victory and the second seed in the NFC.

Eagles grab top spot as Dallas disappoint

The NFC road to the Super Bowl will go through Philadelphia after Jalen Hurts helped the Eagles beat the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles gave star quarterback Jalen Hurts a gentle runout in his return from injury as they beat the New York Giants back-ups 22-16 to claim top spot in the NFC East and the NFC's top seed - meaning they'll get next week off as they receive a bye through the first round of play-off games.

Hurts had been a huge miss as Philadelphia had lost their previous two games, and although he went through the motions slightly, they got the win, against a Giants side resting most of their starters with their play-off spot confirmed.

The Eagles' victory means the quarterback gets an extra week to rest his injured shoulder and that his team will play at home as long as they remain in the play-offs, while the Giants head to Minnesota to play the Vikings next week.

Tom Brady lost for the first time in 12 games against the Atlanta Falcons, but he only played just over a quarter in a 30-17 defeat that meant nothing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As they end the season 8-9, it did end a run of 21 consecutive seasons that Brady had finished with a winning record though.

The Bucs are at home next week and will fancy their chances if their opponents the Dallas Cowboys play as badly as they did in losing 26-6 to a Washington Commanders side with nothing to play for, who gave their third-choice rookie quarterback San Howell his NFL debut.

Dallas still had the NFC East top spot to play for had Philadelphia lost but could get nothing going as quarterback Dak Prescott threw for just 128 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing a pick six as he struggled to hit his targets all night.

"That stinks," said Prescott. "Fourteen completions, yeah, not good enough. Period."

Bills earn 'spiritual' win for Hamlin

Nyheim Hines is mobbed by Bills team-mates after scoring from the opening kick-off

The Buffalo Bills were playing for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during their match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And after some emotional tributes for Hamlin in Buffalo before the game against the New England Patriots, the stadium was then sent wild when Nyheim Hines took the opening kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown on the team's very first play.

Hines took another kick-off 101 yards for another touchdown as Buffalo clinched the second seed in the AFC with a 35-23 victory that also knocked the Patriots out of play-off contention, but for once Bill Belichick's side were not the headline act.

Hamlin was posting on social media from hospital throughout the game and spoke to his team via video call in the locker room after the game - which all added to a hugely emotional win for the Bills.

"I can't remember a play that touched me like that in my life, it's probably number one," quarterback Josh Allen said of that opening touchdown.

"If you want the truth, it was spiritual. It really was. Bone-chilling. It was special."

Allen also referenced the fact that Hines scored Buffalo's first kick-off return touchdown for three years and three months - pointing to Hamlin's shirt number three and suggesting it was no coincidence.

Dolphins sneak in as Bengals win again

Joe Burrow is confident the Bengals can make another Super Bowl

After the Patriots lost, the Miami Dolphins managed to sneak into the play-offs with a tense 11-6 victory over the New York Jets - but they'll have to perform much better if they're to somehow stop the Bills in Buffalo next week.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers winning easily against the Cleveland Browns, Miami knew they needed victory as they sought to end their five-game losing run that had seemingly scuppered their chances - and they only just came through as Jason Sanders booted a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.

Head coach Mike McDaniel secures a play-off spot at the first time of asking but he'll need to find a way to kick-start his team's attack that has been hampered significantly by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's absence with concussion - with it looking highly unlikely he'll be available next week.

The Baltimore Ravens also have a huge question over the availability of their superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hasn't practised since picking up a knee injury at the start of December, after they lost 27-16 at the Cincinnati Bengals and will have to return next week for a rematch in the play-offs.

The Ravens had to start their third-choice quarterback Anthony Brown, who was no match for Joe Burrow and last season's Super Bowl runners-up, who ended the season with eight straight wins and look a side still capable of going all the way.

"The [Super Bowl] window's my whole career," a confident Burrow said after the game. "And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open."

While there was drama in the play-off hunt, there was also drama at the other end of the standings, as the Houston Texans claimed a dramatic late 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but a win that ultimately cost them dear as it meant the Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL and therefore get the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

