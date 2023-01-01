Aaron Rodgers (12) really got a tune out of the Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady produced a classic fourth-quarter comeback against the Carolina Panthers to secure back-to-back NFC South titles for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a must-win situation, Brady came up with a huge game to secure his 14th straight play-off appearance and the 19th divisional title of his career.

The New York Giants finally ended their play-off drought and the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots kept their hopes alive with crucial victories.

With just one week left, there's still everything to play for with the two top seeds, which bring home advantage and a bye week as a reward, up for grabs and three play-off spots to be decided.

Brady books yet another play-off spot

Tom Brady has made 14 straight play-off appearances

Brady has had a tough season by his standards but when the chips were down he responded by rallying the Bucs from 14-0 behind early and then 21-10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Panthers 30-24.

The 45-year-old scored a touchdown himself but also connected with Mike Evans for three long TDs as the receiver caught 207 of Brady's 432-yard total to help the Bucs claim back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time.

It's a 19th divisional title for seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, who has incredibly missed the play-offs just once in his 21 full seasons as a starting quarterback.

Brady showed his arm strength is still very much there with scoring throws of 63, 57 and 30 yards to Evans as the Buccaneers booked a home play-off game in a couple of weeks - where they'll play either the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants end play-off drought & Eagles lose again

The Eagles have been dominant for most of the season, but their 20-10 defeat against the New Orleans Saints was their second in a row without injured star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who may now be pressed into action in next week's final game of the regular season.

Philadelphia were cruising towards top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the play-offs, but if they lose next week and Dallas win, the Cowboys will win the NFC East while the Eagles go to face Tampa Bay in the wildcard round of the play-offs.

"If Jalen's able to go, he'll go," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who will have to go at full strength next week instead of resting his starters.

Daniel Jones (right) and Saquon Barkley have led the Giants into the play-offs

A plus for the Eagles is that next week's opponents, their heated rivals the New York Giants, may well rest some of their top stars after they beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to end their seven-year play-off drought and secure the sixth seed in the NFC.

QB Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns and ran in two himself as first-year head coach Brian Daboll completed a sizeable turnaround for a team tied for the worst record over the past five years - and who will now be a dangerous underdog on the road in the play-offs.

Packers & Lions face final-day showdown

From a 4-8 start and talk of Aaron Rodgers being benched, the Green Bay Packers are now just one win away from an unlikely play-off spot after hammering the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings were chasing top spot in the NFC but Green Bay look a different team now with their fourth straight win coming with an incredible 105-yard kick-off return by Keisean Nixon and Darnell Savage's 75-yard interception return.

Green Bay now host the Detroit Lions, who beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, next week with the Packers knowing a win will be enough to make the play-offs.

If the Lions win, they will need Seattle, who eliminated the New York Jets with a 23-6 victory, to lose otherwise the Seahawks will clinch the wildcard spot with a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers won their ninth game in a row, their best winning run since 1997, but were given a huge scare by the Las Vegas Raiders before just edging it 37-34 in overtime.

The Niners had their top defence in the NFL carved up by back-up Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham, but an overtime interception gave them the final say as San Francisco kicked a field goal to eliminate Las Vegas and jump up into second spot in the NFC standings.

Patriots stay alive but Miami could miss out

Mac Jones helped keep the season alive for the Patriots

The New England Patriots kept their season alive with a 23-21 victory over the struggling Miami Dolphins, who have now lost five in a row and had to play their third-choice quarterback Skylar Thompson at the end of the game.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season, and Teddy Bridgewater injured his finger in the third quarter in New England - so they are up against it but still have a chance to make the play-offs next week.

The Patriots are now in a win-and-in situation but will be underdogs at Buffalo next week, while the Dolphins need to beat the Jets and hope the Bills beat New England to make the play-offs for the first time since 2017.

"Our backs are against the wall," said Thompson. "What this week comes down to is fighting. We've got to find a way to get into the dance."

The Kansas City Chiefs still own the Denver Broncos but had to work hard for their 15th straight win over their divisional rivals, with their 27-24 success keeping them in the fight with Buffalo for the number one spot in the AFC.

"There's not a lot satisfying for me," said a disgruntled Patrick Mahomes who was far from happy with his performance despite becoming just the third quarterback with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons.

The Bills travel to the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, needing a win to stay ahead of the Chiefs as AFC number one seed going in to the final week of the regular season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars battered the Houston Texans 31-3 but everything for them rests on next week's game against the Tennessee Titans, with the winner claiming the AFC South.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept alive their slim play-off hopes with a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, who have already secured a play-off spot. The Steelers need to beat the Cleveland Browns next week and for the Patriots and Dolphins to both lose.

The Chargers dominated their Los Angeles derby against the Rams 31-10, the Atlanta Falcons edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 and the Washington Commanders saw their play-off hopes ended by a 24-10 defeat at the Browns.