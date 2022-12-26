Last updated on .From the section American Football

Hackett replaced Vic Fangio as Broncos head coach in January

The Denver Broncos have sacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett after less than a year in charge.

But a 51-14 defeat by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was the Broncos' 11th loss in 15 games this season.

Hackett, 43, took over in January having spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication," said Broncos owner and chief executive Greg Penner.

"Following extensive conversations with [general manager] George [Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos."

A consortium featuring Britain's seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton completed the record purchase of the Broncos for a reported $4.65bn (£3.84bn) in August.

"This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach," Penner added in a statement.

"Our fans deserve much better, and I can't say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team."

The Broncos have not named an interim replacement following Hackett's exit after only 15 games, but Penner has said he will lead the search for a new head coach.

It ends the shortest head coaching tenure in the Broncos' history.