Ryan Succop's kicking was key to the Buccaneers' win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their NFL play-off chances in their own hands by coming from behind on Christmas Day to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

However, veteran quarterback Tom Brady's struggles continued despite the 19-16 win.

The visitors stayed top of the NFC South after overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Kicker Ryan Succop was the match-winner with four field goals, including the winning 40-yarder in overtime.

Tampa can clinch the division and a post-season spot when they host the Carolina Panthers on New Year's Day, though defeat would open the door for their opponents and the New Orleans Saints.

The NFC South has been a poor quality division in the 2022 season, with the Buccaneers leading despite a 7-8 record and the Panthers and Saints both 6-9.

Brady, who was playing in his first Christmas Day game, left the State Farm Stadium with the unenviable statistic of having thrown at least two interceptions in three straight games for only the second time in his 23 years in the league.

But he still managed to claim his 11th regular season overtime win.

"It was tougher than we should have had and tougher than we wanted," said the 45-year-old.

"They played really well on defence and we had some long fields and turnovers again but we grinded it out and found a way to win."

Aaron Rodgers was a key figure in the win for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers remain in contention for the play-offs after a 26-20 win at the Miami Dolphins.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Packers won for the third straight week.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and one touchdown as the Packers took their record to 7-8 in the NFC.

They need two more wins from the final two games in the regular season plus another result to go their way to secure a fourth straight play-off campaign.

"Our defence came up and played outstanding," said Rodgers. "We were down 20-10 and scored the last 16 points. Offensively we struggled in the red zone. But this was special."

Green Bay were helped by Christmas Eve losses for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

"Everything we needed to happen this weekend happened," Rodgers added. "I'm really proud of our team. We found a way to win and the way our defence stepped up the last few drives was outstanding."

The fourth loss in a row for the 8-7 Dolphins mean they now need two wins or a victory at New England and the New York Jets to lose to Seattle in week 17 to make the AFC post-season.

Harris's family were presented with his jersey during the game

There were emotional scenes in Pittsburgh as the Steelers had a last-gasp victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The win came four days after the death of former Steelers great Franco Harris and two days after the 50th anniversary of the 'Immaculate Reception', when Harris caught a deflected pass and scored the game-winning touchdown during the final minute of a 1972 play-off game against the Raiders.

Harris's number 32 jersey was retired at half-time in the Christmas Day game and his side kept their slim play-off hopes alive with the 13-10 win after Kenny Pickett found George Pickens on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds remaining.

Baker Mayfield and fellow Los Angeles Ram Tyler Higbee celebrate

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson had a day to forget as his Denver Broncos were beaten 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson threw two interceptions in his first three pass attempts, while Baker Mayfield's 85.7% completion rate set a new Rams' single-game record.

The former number one overall pick, who only joined the reigning Super Bowl champions on 9 December, threw two touchdowns as he went 24 of 28 for 230 yards.

The Rams who, like their opponents, are out of play-off contention, led 31-6 at half-time and never looked back.