Franco Harris (left) and John Fuqua attended a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 'Immaculate Reception' in 2012

Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died at the age of 72.

Harris won the Super Bowl four times with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1970s but was most famous for making the catch that became known as the 'Immaculate Reception' in 1972.

With the Steelers trailing at the end of a play-off game with the Oakland Raiders, a pass ricocheted to Harris and he ran in a game-winning touchdown.

In 2019 the play was voted as the greatest in NFL history. external-link

With 22 seconds left in the AFC divisional play-off on 23 December 1972, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw attempted a throw towards John Fuqua but the ball bounced towards Harris, who stooped to catch the loose ball before charging down the sideline to claim a 60-yard touchdown.

That helped Pittsburgh to a 13-7 win - their first in the play-offs - and although they did not reach the Super Bowl that season, Harris went on to help them become NFL champions four times in the next seven years.

The Steelers are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday when they again host the Raiders, who are now based in Las Vegas, and Harris' famous number 32 will also be retired.

"We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet," said Hall of Fame president Jim Porter.

Pittsburgh selected Harris with the 13th pick in the 1972 draft and he spent 12 years with the team before playing the final season of his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1984.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, he ended his NFL career with 12,120 rushing yards and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

"Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways," Porter added.

"The Hall of Fame and historians everywhere will tell Franco's football story forever. His life story can never be told fully, however, without including his greatness off the field."

Harris was the Offensive Rookie of the Year for 1972 and in 1976 he earned the NFL's Man of the Year award, which recognises a player's commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

In Super Bowl 9 in 1975, the Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 with Harris rushing for 158 yards, compared to just 17 for the entire Vikings team, to be named the game's Most Valuable Player.