NFL: Jaguars stun Cowboys in overtime, Chiefs make play-offs & Brady blows lead

By Paul HighamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments25

Tom Brady
Tom Brady blew a 17-point lead for the first time in his career on Sunday

Two more thrilling overtime games saw the Kansas City Chiefs avoid a huge upset to book their play-off spot while the Dallas Cowboys suffered a shock defeat at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars scored with a late pick six as Dallas blew a 17-point lead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also gave up the same lead as Tom Brady collected some unwanted records as he lost to Joe Burrow's in-form Cincinnati Bengals.

Jalen Hurts ran the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13th win of the season.

After the Minnesota Vikings' historic fightback on Saturday, the Jaguars and Bengals both added 17-point comebacks to mark the first time in league history three teams had overturned such a big deficit in the same week.

Meanwhile the resurgent Detroit Lions won yet again and have a chance of a play-off spot, as do the New York Giants after their important 20-12 victory against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants' win handed Dallas a reprieve after their shock loss by sealing the Cowboys' place in the play-offs.

Jaguars stun Cowboys, Chiefs escape in Houston

Willie Gay of the Kansas City Chiefs
Willie Gay (centre) celebrates recovering a fumble as the Chiefs beat the Texans

It looked an easy task on paper for the Chiefs to beat the one-win Houston Texans and claim a seventh straight AFC West title, but in the end they needed Jerick McKinnon's touchdown run in overtime to claim a 30-24 win to get the job done.

Only the Patriots with 11 have a longer streak of divisional wins than Kansas City's current dominant run, but with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback the Chiefs have found a rare level of consistency as they make yet another bid for the Super Bowl.

"I think one of the most difficult things in the National Football League is consistent success," said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

"The rules are designed to make that difficult, whether that's the draft or the salary cap. So, it's a real testament to the job that general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid have done over the last several years."

While the Chiefs escaped, the Cowboys could not as they blew a 17-point lead to lose 40-34 thanks to Rayshawn Jenkins scoring an interception return touchdown for the Jaguars in overtime.

Jenkins took Dak Prescott's tipped pass 52 yards to seal a big upset victory for the Jags who, helped by four Trevor Lawrence TD passes, moved to a 6-8 record that keeps them in touch in the AFC South after the Tennessee Titans lost against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I was running for dear life," Jenkins said. "My hamstrings about to pull and everything."

Lions still hot as Eagles march towards top seed

Hurts threw two interceptions and no TDs, but that is no problem for the Eagles quarterback as instead he ran in three scores to help Philadelphia beat Chicago 25-20 to match their team record with a 13th win of the season.

It was also Hurts' 13th rushing TD of the season, putting him just one behind the NFL quarterback record, while on the opposite side Justin Fields of the Bears also had a landmark night as he became just the third QB to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Chicago, though, have lost seven in a row and need a big improvement to give their star QB a chance next season, as Philly have done with Hurts, who is right there in the MVP picture after another all-round display.

Brock Wright of the Lions celebrates
Brock Wright scores the winning touchdown for Detroit

The Detroit Lions turnaround could yet lead to an unlikely play-off spot because from a 1-6 start they are now 7-7 after Jared Goff threw a late 51-yard TD pass to Brock Wright to beat the New York Jets 20-17.

Both sides are now 7-7 and just outside the wildcard spots, but while the red-hot Lions are fancied to get back into the play-offs after six seasons, the Jets' 11-year drought looks more likely to continue after three straight defeats.

Second-half Cincinnati stun Brady, Patriots self-destruct

Tom Brady
Tom Brady loses a fumble in one of his four turnovers

Brady was 89-0 when holding a 17-point lead in home games over his career before the Buccaneers imploded to help the Cincinnati Bengals win 34-23 and go top of their division with an eighth win in nine.

In a classic game of two halves, the Bucs dominated to go in 17-3 at half time but Brady committed a career-high four turnovers on consecutive possessions in the second half to give Burrow the chance to throw four TD passes and win the game.

The Bucs still somehow top their division but Brady has now lost eight games in a season for the first time in his 23-year career, and needs to win the last three to avoid a first losing campaign in the NFL.

Brady's former team the New England Patriots also pushed the self-destruct button as they found a spectacular way to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders on the very last play of the game.

With the game tied at 24-24 and heading for overtime, New England's Jakobi Meyers tried a wild backwards pass to keep the last play of regular time alive, only to throw it straight to Chandler Jones, a former Patriot, who returned it 48 yards to grab victory for the Raiders out of nowhere.

Losing on such a huge mistake will likely have Bill Belichick seething, not least because it drops the Pats to 7-7 and facing a big scramble to grab a wildcard spot.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16, the New Orleans Saints were 21-18 winners against the Atlanta Falcons and Brett Rypien stood in for Russell Wilson as the Denver Broncos beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-15.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Lew Reid, today at 11:09

    The Bucs second half performance was bad on all phases. No touchbacks while continuing to run/return from the 5 yard line. Offense holding penalties bringing them behind the chains. Defense holding penalty that nullified the 27 yard sack. And to cap it all, chants of “Who Dey” ringing out from the Bengsks fans.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 09:33

    This is great

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 09:29

    Tuck that Pats. Raider Nation baby

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 08:52

    Brady will be feeling very deflated today

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 08:54

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Brady led by a bunch but still ended up losing.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 08:50

    Q: What do Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton and Ronaldo all have in common?

    A: They all should retire immediately.

    (They have all been champions, while is also true, it is not the answer that the above question is looking for)

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 08:28

    Also, the very fact that my Saints could win the NFC South should be very embarrassing for the rest of the division, seeing how badly we play under Dennis Allen.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 08:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      It seems regardless of who wins the NFC South, they will almost certainly be welcoming the Cowboys to town.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 08:27

    Even though my Saints won... that was an ugly game near the end. 2 TD in our first 2 drives and a third one to start the second half but that's it? Even though we couldn't stop the run? Great win, but Dennis? Can you please adjust or actually gain some game-awareness so we don't blow leads in big spots? This was way too close to call and see.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 08:22

    The very fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars could win the AFC South after it seemed to be on lockdown for the Titans should tell you they made the wrong firing. It should have been Todd Downing, and not their GM

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 08:19

    Is this report old or what???? Bengals beat Chiefs to head AFC North

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 08:05

    Brady is done. Totally lost it in 2nd half, barking at his WR’s for failed plays and sulking on the sidelines. Give it up man !

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 08:25

      U17526287 replied:
      Yessir!!! And also? Keep it going so that we can win the NFC South? Geaux Saints.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 07:56

    What a NFL weekend! Great comebacks, last second goof ups, pick six in OT, this weekend had it all.
    Alas, the Browns and Ravens played their usual bore fest. I guess some things still remain the same.

    • Reply posted by Kei-Truck, today at 10:09

      Kei-Truck replied:
      Fantastic stuff, Redzone just keeps on giving.
      Plus my 49ers win the Division.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 07:39

    Brady should have stayed retired

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 07:59

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Every thing has their time and place, including when to retire. Brady is only doing damage to his career by still continuing to play.
      I also think Belichick is starting to do the same by continuing to coach, he too should seriously consider retirement.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 07:04

    Can someone explain what the hell the Patriots were trying to do on that last play in regular time?
    Poor Texans once again so close to beating a powerhouse only to fumble it away.

    • Reply posted by Heyesey, today at 09:35

      Heyesey replied:
      I dont know if he had lost the scoreline and thought they were behind, ir if he just thought "the worst that can happen is a tackle and overtime."

      Euther way he was disastrously wrong.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 06:56

    Another great weekend of action and surprises

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 06:49

    The Saints can finally relax knowing that they no longer hold the record for having the biggest lead at half time (35 - 7) and yet end up losing the game (35 - 38) in regular season history. (7th December 1980)
    Flowers and a box of chocolates are on their way to both Minnesota and Indianapolis.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 08:24

      U17526287 replied:
      Well, that was the 80s where we sucked for the following 5 seasons, before hiring Jim Mora. With Dennis Allen, we seemed to be going back to the pre-Mora days. Horrendous, but thank God the NFC South sucks.

