Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had 95 rushing yard, 95 receiving yards and a touchdown in his team's spectacular comeback

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history to beat the Indianapolis Colts and secure their place in the play-offs.

After going in 33-0 down at half-time, Kirk Cousins threw for four second-half touchdowns, including a 64-yard catch and run from running back Dalvin Cook to make it 36-34 with 2:28 left.

A successful two-point conversion then took the game to overtime.

Greg Joseph won it with a 40-yard field goal with just seconds left.

The 39-36 victory makes the Vikings NFC North champions and guarantees them a play-off place.

The extraordinary victory, which took the Vikings' record to 11 wins and three defeats for the season, was their first against the Colts in 25 years.

The Buffalo Bills set the previous record for the biggest comeback in the NFL after coming from 32 points down against the now-defunct Houston Oilers in 1993.

With the win, the Vikings clinched the NFC North title for the first time since 2017.