Matt Araiza was nicknamed the "Punt God"

An NFL player accused of rape of the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl will not face charges.

Prosecutors say the evidence in the case "does not support the filing criminal charges".

Punter Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills after it was alleged he was one of three college players involved in the rape of a girl in 2021.

On Wednesday, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said there was "no path to criminal conviction".

"Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," said the DA.

Araiza, 22, has denied the allegations and released a statement when the lawsuit was filed saying he would "look forward to quickly setting the record straight".

The rookie was drafted by the Bills following standout performances for San Diego State University, in which he was the country's top college punter.

The Bills said they were unaware of the allegations before signing him. He was released in August.