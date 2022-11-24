Last updated on .From the section American Football

Stefon Diggs, Tyler Bass and Josh Allen celebrated Buffalo's win by eating turkey on the sideline in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills claimed a last-gasp 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on a busy night of Thanksgiving NFL action.

Tyler Bass kicked a field goal with two seconds left to ensure the Super Bowl favourites improved to an 8-3 record.

The Dallas Cowboys then came from behind to claim a 28-20 win at home to the New York Giants.

In the late game, Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns as the Minnesota Vikings also came from behind to win 33-26 against the New England Patriots.

Dallas began hosting games on Thanksgiving in 1966 and only twice since have 'America's Team' not played on the holiday.

The Detroit Lions have an even longer Thanksgiving tradition, having hosted a game every year since 1934, and they put on a thriller this year against the Bills.

Some fans in Detroit were in festive fancy dress

Buffalo returned to Detroit just four days after their home fixture with the Cleveland Browns was moved to Ford Field because of snow in upstate New York.

The Bills led 17-14 at half-time before a DJ Chark touchdown put the Lions 22-19 up early in the third quarter.

A Stefon Diggs touchdown put the Bills back in front with less than three minutes left, although Bass missed the extra point that would have taken them four points clear.

Detroit thought they had salvaged overtime when Michael Badgley kicked a field goal to make it 25-25 with 23 seconds left.

But Josh Allen replied with a 36-yard pass to Diggs to set up Bass' game-winning kick from 45 yards and deny Detroit (4-7) a fourth straight win.

Quarterback Allen passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 78 yards and another touchdown.

Cowboys & Vikings also win

The Salvation Army donation kettle has become part of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving touchdowns and this year three Dallas players got in for a 'Whac-A-Mole' celebration

The New York Giants led 13-7 at half-time in Dallas before the Cowboys scored three unanswered touchdowns - with two from Dalton Schultz and another from fellow tight end Peyton Hendershot.

Richie James claimed a late consolation for the Giants, who have slipped to a 7-4 record, while the Cowboys are now 8-3 after backing up last week's impressive 40-3 win at the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while CeeDee Lamb had 106 receiving yards and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings were back at home this week to host their first Thanksgiving game in their 62-year history, with Cousins making 30 of 37 passes for 299 yards as they bounced back from their heavy defeat by the Cowboys to beat the Patriots.

The Pats were leading 26-23 going into the fourth quarter but Greg Joseph levelled the scores with a 36-yard field goal.

Cousins then found Adam Thielen with a 15-yard pass for a touchdown to seal victory and improve the Vikings' record to 9-2, with the Patriots now 6-5.

Only twice since 1966 have Dallas not hosted a game on Thanksgiving