Derrick Henry, the NFL's rushing leader in 2019 and 2020, scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season

The Green Bay Packers are struggling to stay in the hunt for the NFL play-offs after losing 27-17 at home to the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers hoped last week's overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys would help turn around their season after losing the previous five games.

But they are now 4-7 after Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Derrick Henry also passed for a touchdown and rushed for another.

That helped the Titans to a seventh win in eight and improved their record to 7-3, taking them three wins clear at the top of the AFC South division.

Only one team reached last season's play-offs with more than the seven defeats Green Bay already have on the board, and they have six games to play.

The Packers' defence actually managed to hold Henry, the league's rushing leader, to 87 yards from 28 carries.

But the Titans forced two punts and two turnovers on downs over Green Bay's final four possessions to clinch victory.

Tennessee opened the scoring with a Dontrell Hilliard touchdown on the game's first possession, with the Packers soon replying through Christian Watson.

Henry rushed for a four-yard score to give the Titans a 14-6 lead at half-time, before making a three-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper.

And although Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers again found Watson, making him the first Packers rookie with multiple TD catches in consecutive games since Max McGee in 1954, Hooper's second touchdown early in the fourth quarter kept Tennessee clear.