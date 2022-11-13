Kirk Cousins on the run from the Buffalo defence

The Minnesota Vikings came from 17 points down and to claim a thrilling 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills after a wild finish to the best game of the season so far.

The Vikings, who have a habit of comebacks and tight wins this season, did it again as they intercepted Josh Allen in the end zone in overtime to move to 8-1 for the season.

The Detroit Lions secured a first away win in two years, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins kept their winning runs going.

The 10th NFL Sunday of the season started with a slice of history in Germany, but back in America even more mayhem ensued with the Lions winning by a point while the Chiefs and Dolphins continued to prove why they are top contenders.

Comeback Vikings win game of the year contender

Justin Jefferson (18) somehow comes down with the ball for the Vikings in one of the best catches of the year

The Buffalo Bills came into the game as the Super Bowl favourites, but they ended it down in third place in their AFC East division at 6-3 after Minnesota pulled off the most improbable of comebacks.

Many had questioned if the Vikings were the real deal despite starting 7-1, but after coming back from 17 points down in the third quarter and coming out on top after a breathless finish, these questions look to have been answered.

This instant classic had it all - Dalvin Cook had an incredible 81-yard rushing touchdown before Kirk Cousins led what looked the game-winning drive, thanks to receiver Justin Jefferson producing some super human catches in a dominant display.

Jefferson was stopped a half-yard short of scoring before Cousins was also kept out as Minnesota's hopes looked dashed, only for Buffalo QB Josh Allen to fumble on the very next play on his own goalline, enabling Eric Kendricks to gather and score for the Vikings.

With just 41 second left, Allen made amends by driving his team downfield for a kick that forced overtime, but when he got the ball again needing a touchdown to win, he was picked off by Patrick Petersen to finally end a pulsating contest.

Mahomes and Miami continue hot streaks as AFC top dogs

Patrick Mahomes threw another four TDs to press home his MVP claims

While Josh Allen and Buffalo's star has dimmed recently, Patrick Mahomes remains the shining light as he threw another four TDs to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a comfortable 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags have not been blown out by anyone this season, but Mahomes excelled as his 16th four-touchdown game - only eight QBs have had more - moved the Chiefs to 7-2 and the best record in the AFC.

The Miami Dolphins sit just behind the Chiefs in the AFC but top of their division above Buffalo at 7-3 after a commanding 39-17 rout of the Cleveland Browns - with their QB Tua Tagovailoa throwing three TDs for the third game running as they won their fourth in a row.

A bumper crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami chanted "MVP" for Tagovailoa, who had 285 passing yards and hit three different receivers in the end zone - but the presence of new running back Jeff Wilson, who had 119 yards and a score, gives this team a new dimension and balance that makes them a huge danger.

Fields proves the future is bright for rebuilding Bears

Justin Fields had another remarkable game but the Chicago Bears QB ended up on the losing side again as the Detroit Lions scored 21 fourth-quarter points to end their 13-game winless run on the road with a 31-30 success in the Windy City.

Chicago are in a rebuild after trading away their two best defenders, but they have a superstar to build around as Fields ran for 147 yards and two TDs, one an electrifying 67-yarder, just a week after a record 178-yard rushing performance.

Fields entered the game as the most sacked QB in the league, and at 3-7 Chicago are unlikely to make the play-offs this year, but if they can support him better next year they could really be in business.