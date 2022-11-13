Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady has now won games in the UK, Mexico and Germany.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the NFL's historic first ever regular season game in Germany.

The NFL brought out their biggest star to mark their global expansion hitting Munich, and Brady delivered with a masterclass to thrill a packed-out Allianz Arena.

Brady moved to 4-0 in International Series games having previously won two in London and one in Mexico City.

The Bucs move to 5-5 for the season.

The NFL has played 33 games in London since 2007 and is also continuing to play in Mexico, and now Germany could be the next permanent base given the huge demand for tickets and the stunning atmosphere on Sunday.

"It was a great atmosphere," Brady said on the field after the game. "It felt like a hyped-up game when we came out for warm-ups, so it was pretty electric.

"I hope the German fans got what they wanted."

Brady has endured a tough season so far, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion produced a classic late comeback last week to stop the rot and followed that up with an impeccable performance at the home of Bayern Munich.

The 45-year-old Brady threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Buccaneers opened up a 21-3 lead in the fourth quarter before Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith finally started to get Seattle moving.

Smith and the Seahawks entered the game as one of the surprise success stories of the season, winning six of their first nine games despite trading away star QB Russell Wilson before the start of the campaign, but they struggled against a rejuvenated Bucs defence.

When the Seahawks did finally get going, Smith threw TD passes to Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin to reduce the deficit to five points at 21-16, but Brady retained possession with a near four-minute drive to seal the win.

More to follow.