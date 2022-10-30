Last updated on .From the section American Football

Melvin Gordon's touchdown put the Denver Broncos in front in the third quarter

The Denver Broncos twice came from behind to earn a morale-boosting 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

Both sides arrived in the UK with 2-5 records but put on a thrilling finish in front of a crowd of 86,215 - the biggest ever for an NFL game in London.

The Jaguars led 10-0 after an early Evan Engram touchdown and a field goal, before Jerry Jeudy and Melvin Gordon ran into the endzone either side of half-time to help Denver to a 14-7 lead.

Jacksonville, led by last year's number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence, went back in front after a Travis Etienne touchdown with just under four minutes left.

Denver came into the game with the NFL's lowest scoring offence and star quarterback Russell Wilson struggling to deliver after his blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

But the former Super Bowl winner, 33, found KJ Hamler with a 47-yard pass to set up Latavius Murray for a two-yard touchdown with 1:43 left to play.

Then the Denver defence intercepted Lawrence on the very next play to seal a win which eases the pressure on both Wilson and new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

More to follow.