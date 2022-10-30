Last updated on .From the section American Football

Russell Wilson proved his fitness while training at Harrow School this week

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Date: Sunday, 30 October Start: 13:30 GMT Live coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 13:00; Listen to live commentary of New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks on BBC Radio 5 sports extra from 20:25

It wasn't supposed to be like this for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson.

When Denver acquired the star quarterback in one of the most valuable trades in NFL history, it seemed they had finally found a long-term successor to Peyton Manning.

A record five-time MVP, Manning retired after leading the Broncos to Super Bowl victory in 2016.

They haven't reached the play-offs since, but Wilson's arrival would mark a new dawn for Denver, right?

Not exactly. Their offence was so poor in Wilson's first home game that they were booed by their own fans, before half-time.

After just seven games, questions are being asked about the future of Denver's new coach and Wilson.

Both will come under close scrutiny at Wembley on Sunday as the Broncos face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last of this year's three London games.

Why has Russell Wilson been booed?

Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl victory over Denver in 2014 and they remained contenders, losing in the 2015 Super Bowl.

Last season Wilson's relationship with the Seahawks had turned sour though. He was ready to leave.

Some of his team-mates even felt he "checked out" mid-season, external-link so Wilson may have expected the frosty reception he received as he made his Denver debut at Seattle.

But the week after against the Houston Texans, with just three points on the board after a lacklustre start, Denver fans voiced their disapproval.

The Broncos laboured to victory, so too against the San Francisco 49ers the week after, but that did not disguise Denver's problems on offence.

After Wilson threw an interception when leading in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, home fans booed the Broncos again and the Colts won 12-9 in overtime.

Denver also lost the next two so now have a 2-5 record and are the NFL's lowest scorers, averaging 14.3 points per game.

"The results aren't there, [it's] not good enough," their general manager George Paton said in London this week. "But I do believe that we can turn it around.

"We've been in every game, but that's not what it's all about. It's about winning games and we need to learn how to do that."

Wilson ridiculed after 'mile-high workout'

Russell Wilson joined Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett on the sidelines last week because of injury

Wilson is in the worst form of his career. He's thrown five touchdown passes and three interceptions in six games, and his pass completion rate is way below that for his career.

It's not just Wilson's failure to get to grips with his new playbook that is troubling Denver fans though.

After the Colts defeat, he ended a sombre news conference by saying 'Broncos country, let's ride' - a catchphrase he's introduced that just hasn't caught on.

Wilson picked up a minor hamstring injury during Denver's overtime defeat at the Los Angeles Chargers in week six, which meant back-up Brett Rypien came in for last week's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.

After arriving in London, Wilson said that "to make sure I'm ready to rock" at Wembley he worked out on the plane for four hours of the eight-hour flight.

Whether that's true or not, Wilson's been ridiculed on social media. external-link Either way, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed he is fit to start on Sunday.

Hackett, 42, was previously the offensive coordinator at the Jaguars and Green Bay Packers, yet Paton accepts that Denver's "defence has kept us in it" and says he supports the coach "100%".

"The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented," Paton added. "We've had four prime-time games so he's kind of had to learn in front of the entire world."

Paton has also been asked about the wisdom of handing Wilson, 33, a five-year extension worth $245m (£211m) external-link to the end of the 2028 season.

"We're in for the long haul with Russ," Paton said. "I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up."

Jaguars are still 'London's team'

Denver are up against another team that's 2-5, on a four-game losing streak and in transition - and both have been on a charm offensive in London this week.

Denver executives met fans at a pub on Friday, including new team owner Rob Walton. Denver mayor Michael Hancock was even there, telling the Broncos faithful to keep the faith.

Meanwhile, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has said they are "London's team" and are "just getting started" in the UK.

So far, the Jags are the only NFL team to make a multi-year commitment to play regular season games overseas and they have played in every London series since 2013.

Khan, who also owns Premier League club Fulham, previously tried to buy Wembley from the Football Association and the Jags' latest deal means they will play there each season through to 2024.

"Our goal is for London and the UK to always be a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars identity," he said.

"Which teams appear in London is ultimately up to the league, but we've been clear in our commitment."

Selecting Trevor Lawrence, seen as a 'generational talent', with the number one pick of the 2021 draft has made the Jags a more attractive proposition.

The 23-year-old's first career win came at Tottenham after a dramatic finish against the Miami Dolphins last year, but his rookie season was hampered by Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as coach.

While Lawrence may not have lit up the league like fellow young quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, he is trending in the right direction under new coach Doug Pederson.

A positive display against this Denver defence at Wembley would suggest the Jags really do have a future star in the making.