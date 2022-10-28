Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady last lost three successive games in 2002 with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady lost a third straight NFL match for the first time in 20 years as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers side went down 27-22 at home to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Buccaneers went into the match on the back of defeats by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carolina Panthers.

Three second-half touchdowns from the Ravens proved enough to inflict a fifth defeat in six matches on the Bucs.

"I don't think anyone feels good," said seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, 45, who briefly retired in the spring.

Brady had not lost three games in a row since 2002, with the New England Patriots, in what was the second season of his 21-year NFL career.

He added: "We are not where we want to be, but you know, we haven't earned it. You've got to go fight hard and you've got to go figure out how to win games."

The Bucs scored a touchdown with their first possession and led 10-3 at half-time before the Ravens took control of the game.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens quarterback, threw touchdown passes to Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Likely in the third quarter, while Devin Duvernay ran in from 15 yards with just over seven minutes remaining.

Two promising fourth-quarter drives ended with Tampa Bay field goals, before Brady threw a late touchdown pass for Julio Jones.