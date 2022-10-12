Last updated on .From the section American Football

Davante Adams (left) leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns since 2017

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanour assault for shoving a photographer as he left the field after Monday's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The charge was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Ryan Zebley said he suffered whiplash, headaches and possible minor concussion as a result of the shove.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed after the game," wide receiver Adams later posted on Twitter.

"Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately," the 29-year-old added.

"That's not me... my apologies man hope you see this."

Kansas City Police Department opened an investigation and called it an "intentional, overt act".

A police report says the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police".

Adams, who joined the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, may also face disciplinary action from the NFL.

His switch to the Raiders, on a $141m (£127m) five-year contract, saw him become the highest paid non-quarterback in the league.