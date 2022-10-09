Last updated on .From the section American Football

Saquon Barkley was briefly out of the game through injury but returned to finish with 70 rushing yards and one touchdown

The New York Giants ruined the party for the Green Bay Packers as they fought back to claim a 27-22 win in the second of this year's London Games.

Green Bay were playing their first regular season game overseas, becoming the 32nd and last NFL team to play in London since the International Series began in 2007.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for a fourth time last season, was also the first reigning MVP to play in London since 2013.

A crowd of 61,024, a new record for an NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, watched Rodgers throw two touchdown passes as Green Bay took a 20-10 half-time lead.

But Rodgers was upstaged by New York quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley during the second half.

Jones shrugged off an ankle sprain to ensure the Giants did not have to hand third-string quarterback Davis Webb his first NFL start and the fourth-year quarterback steered the Big Blue to a big upset.

A Gary Brightwell touchdown drew New York level at the start of the fourth quarter before Barkley, who came into the game as the league leader for rushing yards, scored the Giants' third touchdown to put them in front for the first time with six minutes left.

The Giants conceded a safety during a nervy finale as they held on to improve their record to 4-1.

More to follow.