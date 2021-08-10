Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tua Tagovailoa's injury sparked a fresh debate on player safety in the NFL

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on changes to the league's concussion protocols.

It comes after an investigation into whether protocols were followed after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury.

The investigation found the correct steps were followed but "the outcome in this case was not what was intended".

The changes will be in place for Sunday's round of games.

Tagovailoa played on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September.

He then played against the Cincinnati Bengals four days later, when he left the field with a concussion.

However, Tagovailoa will not feature against the New York Jets on Sunday as he is undergoing further assessments.

In a joint statement, external-link the NFL and NFLPA said the concussion rules would be modified by adding ataxia to the mandatory list of symptoms which would stop a player re-entering a game.

It defines ataxia as "abnormality of balance/stability, motor co-ordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue".