JJ Watt won three NFL defensive player of the year awards and five Pro Bowl selections with his previous team, the Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt will play in Sunday's NFL game against the Carolina Panthers despite suffering a heart scare this week.

Watt, 33, revealed on Twitter that he went into 'A-fib' - an irregular, often rapid heart arrythmia - on Wednesday.

"I had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it," added the three-time NFL defensive player of the year.

Watt is in his second year at Arizona after joining from the Houston Texans.

He was listed as absent with a "calf/illness" problem on the Cardinals' injury report after missing the team's practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

In his tweet, Watt said he had only publicly disclosed the issue because he believed information about his condition had been leaked.

A-fib is the shortened name for atrial fibrillation - a disease of the heart's chambers often characterised by a faster heartbeat.

The Cardinals, who have lost two of their opening three games of the season, play the Carolina Panthers at 21:05 BST on Sunday.