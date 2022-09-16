Last updated on .From the section American Football

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson has resumed training less than three weeks after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.

Robinson had surgery after suffering two gunshot wounds to his glute and leg during the incident on 28 August.

"Brian Robinson continues to make progress in his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds," said his team. external-link

"He was on a stationary bike Wednesday, and on Thursday he was doing agility drills.

"Robinson still has a long way to go, but his progress is certainly incredible."

On Thursday, the 23-year-old running back posted a video on Instagram of him carrying out individual training drills.

The Washington Commanders placed Robinson on the team's non-football injury list before the start of the NFL season which means he will be allowed to return for the Commanders' fifth game of the campaign if fit.