Last updated on .From the section American Football

Josh Allen joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018

Defending Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams lost their opening game of the NFL season 31-10 against the Buffalo Bills.

The score was 10-10 at half-time but the Bills powered ahead in the second half in California.

Buffalo quarter-back Josh Allen passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for one score.

Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs - who caught eight passes - all scored touchdowns for the Bills.