Marcus Maye signed for the New Orleans Saints in March

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, Louisiana police have said.

The player was identified as the driver of a SUV in which he is accused of pointing a gun at another vehicle.

He was released after posting a $30,000 (£25,993) bond.

"Marcus vehemently denies the allegation," Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by the NFL Network.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said the team would not make a comment until they had gathered more information.

It was thought the former New York Jets player would be Saints' starting defensive back in the team's NFL opener against Atlanta on 11 September.