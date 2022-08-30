Last updated on .From the section American Football

Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in a pre-season game against the Cleveland Browns

The Philadelphia Eagles have released Olympic hurdler Devon Allen after just over a month with the franchise.

Allen, 27, ran the third-fastest 110m hurdles time in history in June, and then joined up with the Eagles in July, having last played the sport in 2016.

NFL teams have had to reduce their squads to 53 players for the start to the season and he did not make the cut.

The club reportedly plan to re-sign him to their practice squad if he is not picked up by another team.

Allen was a wide receiver with the University of Oregon but quit the sport six years ago to focus on athletics.

He has raced in two Olympic finals, finishing fifth at Rio 2016 and fourth in Tokyo last year.

Allen previous said of his bid to play in the NFL: "It's not a one-and-done thing. This is a commitment from me. As long as I feel comfortable playing and feel like I can play good football, I'll play."