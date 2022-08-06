Last updated on .From the section American Football

USA retain their title after beating Great Britain

Great Britain had to settle for a silver medal after losing 42-14 to favourites USA in the final of the American Football Women's World Championships in Vantaa, Sweden.

The Lions took a surprise early lead as Siobhan Walker broke free from a catch to carry the ball into the endzone.

The USA replied with two scores but Ruth Matta powered into the endzone to tie the score at 14-14 at half-time.

Four unanswered touchdowns after the break saw the USA retain their title.