Lewis Hamilton was involved in a failed takeover of Premier League side Chelsea

Britain's seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the incoming ownership group of three-time Super Bowl winners the Denver Broncos.

Hamilton has been brought into the group by Walmart boss Rob Walton, who is in the process of completing a reported $4.65bn (£3.81bn) takeover of the franchise.

The Waltons are America's richest family and the takeover, which needs to gain the approval of 24 of the 32 NFL owners on 9 August, would be a record for a US sports franchise.

Last month, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice also became a minority owner of the Broncos.

With a personal wealth of $61.3bn (£50bn), Walton is listed by Forbes external-link as the 19th richest person in the world and would become by far the wealthiest NFL owner should his acquisition be approved.

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Walton said in a statement. external-link

"His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

In April, Hamilton pledged investment into Premier League side Chelsea by backing the Broughton consortium, but the club was eventually sold to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.