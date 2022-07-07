Last updated on .From the section American Football

Sandra Douglass Morgan served as the city attorney for North Las Vegas

Sandra Douglass Morgan has become the first black female president in NFL history after being appointed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board was also the first African-American city attorney in the state of Nevada.

Las Vegas native Morgan said the position was the "honour of a lifetime".

"This team's arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible," she said external-link .

"I look forward to taking this team's integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organisation."

The Mark Davis-owned team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

Morgan replaces Dan Ventrelle, who was fired after one year in the role following predecessor Marc Badain's 30-year tenure.