Kaepernick kneeled for the first time in September 2016

Colin Kaepernick has trained with the Las Vegas Raiders as he aims to return to the NFL, according to reports in the United States.

The 34-year-old protested against racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem before San Francisco 49ers' games in 2016.

Quarterback Kaepernick has not played professionally since opting out of his contract that year.

ESPN and the NFL Network said he took part in a Raiders tryout on Wednesday.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners because he believed teams were conspiring to not hire him because of his protests. That grievance came to a settlement in February 2019.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month that he would welcome external-link Kaepernick "with open arms" and that he "deserves every chance in the world" to become a quarterback in the NFL again.

Kaepernick, who took part in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game last month, has said he would be willing to accept a backup role if it aided his return to the sport.

"I know I have to find my way back in," he told the I Am Athlete podcast.

"If I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine - but that's not where I'm staying."