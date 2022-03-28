Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing a home game at Wembley Stadium each year through to 2024.

The Florida franchise has played in London each season since 2013 - apart from 2020 - and the NFL had already confirmed the Jags will play at Wembley during the 2022 international series.

Now the Jaguars will also be playing at Wembley in 2023 and 2024.

Shahid Khan, who owns the Jaguars and English Championship club Fulham, said the news was "a great pleasure".

The NFL's international series was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It returned in 2021 with two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Jacksonville claimed a thrilling last-gasp victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Since the NFL's international games began in 2007, the Jaguars have made eight trips to London - more than any other NFL team.

"It's hard to believe it will have been three years since our last game at Wembley," Khan added. "But that changes this autumn, and we look forward to coming back to our London home.

"We have built a great fanbase already in the UK and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to playing one home game per season in the UK for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013."

The NFL's international expansion has continued this year with Germany set to host a regular-season game for the first time, with one game per season until 2025.

The 2022 series will feature five overseas games, with three in London, one in Mexico City and one in Munich.