Last updated on .From the section American Football

Deshaun Watson led the NFL for passing yards in 2020, despite Houston having a 4-12 record

Deshaun Watson denied allegations of sexual assault as he spoke to the media for the first time since his big-money trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Watson moved from the Houston Texans on a five-year deal worth an NFL-record $230m (£174.4m).

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits over allegations of sexual misconduct and the controversial trade has led to protests from fans and women's groups external-link .

"I never assaulted any woman," the 26-year-old said.

Multiple allegations were made last March and, despite not being suspended by the Texans, Watson did not play in the 2021 season.

Two grand juries have ruled there was not enough evidence to charge Watson, although he still faces multiple civil lawsuits.

Watson requested a trade from Houston after the 2020 season - and before the allegations surfaced.

The Texans will receive three first-round draft picks from the Browns, plus a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder, making it one of the biggest trades in NFL history in terms of compensation.

Watson could still face punishment from the NFL.

He faced the media along with Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Asked about his legal issues, Watson said: "I understand these allegations are serious. I never assaulted any woman. I've never disrespected any woman. I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone around me."

Watson said he plans to focus on rebuilding his reputation and showing "people who I really am".

He also said he does not plan to settle any of the civil lawsuits and wants to clear his name.

"I don't have any regrets. Like I said, the things off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging," he said.

The Browns used private investigators to look into Watson's background and the accusations made by the 22 women. The Browns did not interview any of the 22 women, which might have been seen as trying to interfere with an investigation.

"We as an organisation know that this transaction has been very difficult for a lot of people, particularly women in our community," Berry said. "That in addition to the nature of all the allegations weighed heavily on all of us."

He added: "We do feel good about the work that we did as we vetted this transaction. We do have confidence and faith in Deshaun as a person."