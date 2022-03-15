Last updated on .From the section American Football

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

Last week Rodgers confirmed he would remain with the franchise for an 18th season but denied signing a new deal.

ESPN external-link and NFL.com external-link report that the three-year contract is worth £115.17m ($150m), with a further two voidable years up until 2026.

The deal makes the 38-year-old the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Rodgers was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second time in as many seasons in February.

Before agreeing to remain with the franchise he had been linked with a move to the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers finished 2021's regular season with the NFL's highest passer rating (111.9), helping the Packers become the top seed in the NFC Conference.

Only three quarterbacks had more touchdown passes than Rodgers (37), who threw just four interceptions.

His performances made him the first player to win the NFL's MVP award in back-to-back seasons since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009.

Rodgers, who also won the award in 2011 and 2014, is now only behind Manning, who won five, for the most MVPs.