Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, is coming back for his 23rd season just a month after announcing his retirement.

The quarterback, 44, said last month he was ending his playing career after winning a record seven Super Bowl wins.

But Brady has now said he has "unfinished business" and will rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"These past two months I've realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he said on social media. external-link

"That time will come. But it's not now. I love my team-mates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

After being selected by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 draft, Brady led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins.

He left for the Bucs in 2020 and helped them win the Super Bowl in his first season, being named the game's Most Valuable Player for a fifth time.

A three-time NFL season MVP, he led Tampa Bay back to the play-offs last season and still had a year remaining on his contract with the Bucs when he announced his retirement.

The franchise were yet to sign a new quarterback and when asked about a possible return for Brady earlier this month, external-link coach Bruce Arians said: "That door is never closed."

In his final game of the 2021 season, Brady narrowly failed to pull off a sensational comeback from 27-3 down in the play-offs as the Bucs ultimately lost 30-27 to the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams.

He amassed a career-high 5,316 passing yards last season and holds the all-time records for passing yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624).